HBCU star with touching story transfers to mid-major

After two impactful seasons at HBCU North Carolina Central University, Perry Smith Jr. is heading to Kennesaw State. The 6’9” junior, who transferred to NCCU from the University of Vermont, made a name for himself in Durham and across the HBCU basketball landscape as a reliable force in the paint.



Smith started all 33 games for the Eagles during the 2024–25 season, averaging 11.4 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game. He ranked among the MEAC’s best in rebounding, including second in offensive boards with nearly three per game. Smith also recorded four double-doubles, and was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Week in early December. His standout performances included a 24-point night at Norfolk State and a 13-rebound game at Delaware State.





While Smith made noise on the court at the Durham, NC-based HBCU, his journey off the court is just as compelling. Earlier this year, HBCU Gameday shared the emotional story of Smith’s family—highlighting the strength and resilience he’s drawn from his sister, who has been battling cancer. That story offered a deeper look at the motivation behind the forward’s relentless motor and mature perspective, traits that have helped him flourish in the HBCU ranks.

Perry Smith goes up for a dunk in the MEAC basketball tournament. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

“My little sis, we’re very close, and my family is very devastated,” Smith said after a last-second win at the MEAC basketball tournament. “This is a very hard time, but basketball has become my escape, my therapy. I play for my sister because I know she’s watching.”

By transferring to Kennesaw State, Smith will be closer to his hometown of Augusta, Georgia, offering an opportunity to continue his basketball career while staying near his support system. As he moves on from the HBCU spotlight to a new challenge in the Atlantic Sun Conference, he now leaves a hole for North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton to fill.