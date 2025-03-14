HBCU star plays big, stays strong for ailing sister

NORFOLK, VA – The MEAC Tournament delivered an emotional thriller as Perry Smith Jr. led the charge for ninth-seeded North Carolina Central University (NCCU), helping the HBCU to a 79-77 upset victory over eighth-seeded Delaware State at Scope Arena.

The dramatic finish came down to the final seconds, with Isaac Parson delivering the decisive layup with just one second remaining, breaking a 77-77 tie. Smith, however, was the driving force behind NCCU’s inspired performance, finishing with 22 points on a near-perfect 7-for-9 shooting night, complemented by an immaculate 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

Yet Smith’s performance transcended basketball, driven by a deeply personal mission. His younger sister is currently battling cancer, an emotional burden that has weighed heavily on him throughout the season.

“My little sis, we’re very close, and my family is very devastated,” Smith said after the game. “This is a very hard time, but basketball has become my escape, my therapy. I play for my sister because I know she’s watching.”

North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton expressed profound admiration for Smith’s resilience.



“For Perry to just be out here and still on this team says a lot about his character. He’s fighting through things most people can’t imagine. He’s playing for something bigger, and he knows it,” Moton said. “My grandmother told me the two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you figure out why. I think Perry has figured out why now.”

In a tightly contested game marked by nine ties and four lead changes, NCCU relied on emotional resilience and critical free throws down the stretch. Delaware State fought valiantly, led by Muneer Newton’s game-high 27 points and Martaz Robinson’s clutch 20-point performance. But NCCU’s determination proved insurmountable.

This victory propels NCCU into the MEAC quarterfinals, it will face second-seeded South Carolina State. Riding a scorching 10-game winning streak, the Orangeburg, SC-based HBCU represents a formidable challenge. Still, Smith and the Eagles remain focused, inspired, and ready to continue their improbable run through the MEAC Tournament.