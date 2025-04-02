HBCU hangs tough with No. 2 ranked baseball team in nation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. | The Grambling State University baseball team put up a valiant effort against second-ranked Arkansas, falling 7-4 on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Ark. The HBCU baseball squad (10-17) registered six hits in the contest while UA (27-3) picked up seven hits and committed two errors.



Trey Bridges led the Tigers offensively, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Nyan Hayes also drove in a run, going 1-for-3 with a double. Jaylyn Bennett went 1-for-5 with an RBI. Nick Robinson (0-4) git the start on the mound for the Tigers, surrendering five runs on four hits. He struck out two batters and issued two walks.

Hampton Phillips (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 SO, 1 BB), John Decoste (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 SO, 2 BB), Thomas Leiden (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB) and Derrell Fletcher (2.0, 2 SO, 1 BB) entered the game in relief of Robinson.

Grambling Roars Back

With Arkansas leading 1-0 after two innings, Grambling State tied the game on a grounder by Bennett that allowed Chris Marcellus, who was on third base, to score. The Razorbacks added four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-1 lead. With runners on second and third, the HBCU scored its second run of the contest after Cameron Hill hit into a fielder’s choice, cutting UA’s advantage to 5-2.

Arkansas scored a pair of runs in the sixth, extending its lead to 7-2. Grambling State didn’t give up, however. An RBI double by Hayes and an RBI single by Bridges pulled the Tigers within three runs, 7-4. Neither team scored the rest of the way. Arkansas’s Tate McGuire (1-3) picked up the win after going four innings and allowing one run on one hit. He struck out four batters and two.

UP NEXT

Grambling State travels to Baton Rouge, La., to take on rival Southern University in a weekend series. Due to impending weather, the series will begin on Thursday, April 3, at 6 p.m. at Lee-Hines Stadium.