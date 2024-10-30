FAMU announces six-figure athletic endowment scholarship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– Florida A&M University (FAMU) Athletics is pleased to announce a $115,000 gift from Tola Thompson to establish The George & Alice Thompson endowed scholarship, designed to make a major, ever-lasting, positive impact on FAMU Athletics and the student-athlete experience.



The endowed scholarship honors Thompson’s parents, George “Godfather” and Alice Thompson, who were both deeply involved with FAMU Athletics. George Thompson, known affectionately as the “Godfather,” served the department for 49 years as the athletic trainer and equipment manager. His legacy is memorialized in the football locker room, which bears his name.



Alice Thompson, who passed away in 2018, played a pivotal role in supporting student-athletes in the late 80s as a tutor and was the president of FAMU Athletics’ first all-female booster club, “The Tight Ends Club.”



“FAMU, and FAMU Athletics means a great deal to our family,” said Thompson. “FAMU has given so much to my family. My parents, my brother, my sister, and I all got a great education here. I count it a big honor for me to be able to give back in such a small way. This endowed scholarship is just one way I can say thank you.”





“I’m excited about our athletic program and can’t wait to see how future Rattlers will make their mark on our legacy,” Thompson added.



“On behalf of FAMU Athletics, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Tola for his generosity and support of our athletics program. This level of commitment exemplifies the immense pride our alumni have in our program,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Angela Suggs. “We are proud to have this fully endowed athletics scholarship, and we hope it will be one of many to come. This gift will undoubtedly inspire future generations of Rattlers to achieve greatness and uphold the proud tradition of excellence at FAMU,” Suggs added.



The interest from the endowment will cover the full tuition of one FAMU student-athlete each year and help to ensure that they have the resources they need to succeed both on the field and in their future endeavors.