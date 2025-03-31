Viral HBCU basketball star lands in dunk contest

HBCU basketball fans, get ready—Norfolk State’s Christian Ings is taking his high-flying talents to primetime. The viral HBCU star has been selected to compete in the King’s Hawaiian Slam Dunk Championship at the 36th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in San Antonio on Thursday, April 3. The event will air live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.



Known for his jaw-dropping athleticism, Ings became a must-watch player in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) during his time with Norfolk State. His most viral moment came on Senior Night this season, when two monster dunks in the final minutes against Morgan State earned him the No. 1 and No. 3 spots on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10.





This season, Ings averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 48.9% from the field and 47.3% from deep. He helped lead the Spartans to their fourth MEAC Tournament title, scoring a team-best 16 points in the championship game.



Now, he’s one of just six players selected to compete in the slam dunk contest. Ings will represent the HBCU community on one of college basketball’s biggest stages, held this year at the Frost Bank Center—home of the San Antonio Spurs.



HBCU athletes continue to prove they belong in the national spotlight, and Ings’ invitation to this elite competition is another proud moment for the culture. From viral highlights to ESPN’s main stage, Christian Ings is ready to show the world what HBCU basketball is all about.