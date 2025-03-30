HBCU All-Star games have new streaming home

The fourth annual 2025 Men’s HBCU All-Star Game and the inaugural Women’s HBCU All-Star Game will stream live on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW on Sunday, April 6, from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

The men’s game tips off at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the women’s game approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the men’s matchup.

The All-Star Games will showcase the nation’s top 24 men’s and women’s HBCU players, providing a platform to support their professional aspirations. Each team will be led by a distinguished HBCU coach and named after an HBCU basketball legend: Team Al Attles vs. Team Bob Love (men’s) and Team Yolanda Laney vs. Team Patricia Hoskins (women’s).

Featured Players

The men’s game is expected to include Alabama State’s T.J. Madlock, the SWAC Tournament champion and Carlos Rogers HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I National Player of the Year. Madlock scored 11 points in Alabama State’s first-round loss to No. 1 Auburn in the NCAA Tournament. Norfolk State’s Christian Ings, who led the MEAC Tournament champions with 16 points in their first-round loss to No. 1 Florida, will also participate. Fayetteville State’s Tairell Fletcher, the Earl Lloyd HBCU All-Stars Division II National Player of the Year, will represent the CIAA regular season champions.

The women’s game will feature standout players from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC Tournament champions, including Taliah Wesley of Allen University, the Jackie Givens HBCU All-Stars Division II Women’s National Player of the Year.

Alumni Impact

The Men’s HBCU All-Star Game, now in its fourth year, has previously featured players who have gone on to professional careers, including G-League players Joirdon Karl Nicholson (Texas Southern), Javonte Cooke (Winston-Salem State), Christian Brown (Tennessee State), and Asanti Price (Benedict College), as well as Prince Moss (Grambling State), who currently plays for the Harlem Globetrotters. More than 50% of former HBCU All-Star participants are playing professionally overseas.

Broadcast Team

Brian Custer, a two-time Emmy Award winner, and veteran head coach Cy Alexander, who previously served as head coach at South Carolina State (1987–2003), Tennessee State (2003–09), and North Carolina A&T (2012–16), will call the men’s game. Nia Symone, Thai Floyd, and Symone Stanley will provide commentary for the women’s game.

Streaming Availability

NBC Sports NOW, a digital channel offering free video content, is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports app on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus.