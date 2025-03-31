HBCU Conference swells to 15 members

DALLAS [March 31, 2025] – The HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) proudly announces the addition of Huston-Tillotson University and Paul Quinn College as full members, effective July 1, 2025. Both institutions will transition from the Red River Conference, bringing the total membership of the HBCUAC to 15 schools. This expansion marks a significant step in the conference’s ongoing commitment to fostering competitive excellence and providing increased championship opportunities for its student-athletes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Huston-Tillotson University and Paul Quinn College to the HBCU Athletic Conference,” said HBCUAC Commissioner Kiki Baker Barnes, PhD. “Both institutions bring a rich tradition of athletic and academic excellence, and their addition strengthens our conference’s mission to elevate HBCU athletics while creating more opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest levels.”

Huston-Tillotson University offers a robust athletic program featuring men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, soccer, track and field, baseball, softball, and women’s volleyball. Paul Quinn College competes in men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, soccer, track and field, and women’s volleyball. Their inclusion not only enhances the level of competition within the conference but also paves the way for the addition of men’s and women’s soccer as official HBCUAC championship sports.

“Joining the HBCUAC is a game-changer for HT,” said Huston-Tillotson President Melva K. Wallace. “This move elevates our athletic program, increases our recruiting power, and places our student-athletes in a league where their talent and hard work will be seen and celebrated. It opens the door to stronger rivalries, greater exposure, and the kind of competitive excellence that builds champions on and off the field.”

“The Quinnite Nation is tremendously excited about joining the HBCUAC,” said Paul Quinn President Michael Sorrell. “We understood the conference’s value and appeal from day one and are grateful to have been invited to join. The opportunity to continue our friendly rivalries with Wiley and H-T, have our own streaming platform, and elevate our athletic programs on a national level represents the type of future we want for our students and community.”

With the addition of Huston-Tillotson University and Paul Quinn College, the HBCUAC continues its strategic growth, reinforcing its position as a premier conference for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The introduction of men’s and women’s soccer as championship sports reflects the league’s commitment to expanding athletic opportunities and increasing competitive equity among its member institutions.

Huston-Tillotson Notes

Location: Austin, Texas

Nickname: Rams

Previous Conference: Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC)

President: Dr. Melva K. Wallace

Athletic Director: Thomas Henderson

Number of Sports: Five men’s, six women’s

Huston-Tillotson was established in 1875 and is Austin’s first institution of higher learning

Affiliated with The United Methodist Church, the United Church of Christ, and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). HT is a coeducational college of liberal arts and sciences, operating jointly under the auspices of the American Missionary Association of the United Church of Christ, and the Board of Education of The United Methodist Church. Huston-Tillotson College officially changed its name to Huston-Tillotson University on February 28, 2005.

Paul Quinn Notes

Location: Dallas, Texas

Nickname: Tigers

Previous Conference: Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC)

President: Dr. Michael J. Sorrel

Athletic Director: Brian Evans

Number of Sports: Four men’s, five women’s

Founded by the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1872 in Austin. The college relocated to Dallas in 1990, taking over Bishop College, becoming the only HBCU in the Dallas area

For more information on the HBCU Athletic Conference and its member institutions, visit hbcuac.org.