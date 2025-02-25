HBCU hooper makes SportsCenter Top 10 with viral windmill dunk

In a thrilling Senior Night performance, Norfolk State guard Christian Ings delivered two electrifying dunks, propelling the Spartans to a 69-60 victory over Morgan State. These standout moments secured the win and instantly put the HBCU hooper in the national spotlight as clips of the two slams went viral overnight and landed the Philadelphia native two spots on SportsCenter Top 10 plays.

Ings, playing his final game at Echols Hall, led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points. The game remained competitive throughout, with Norfolk State holding a narrow 30-26 lead at halftime. The Spartans began to distance themselves as the second half progressed, culminating in Ings’ show-stopping plays.

The first of Ings’ remarkable dunks saw him split two defenders in a pick-and-roll, soaring over a 6-foot-9 Morgan State player for a poster-worthy slam. Minutes later, he executed a flawless windmill dunk on a fast break, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. This windmill dunk was so spectacular that it claimed the number one spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays for February 25, 2025, while the first dunk came in at number three.

The highlight quickly gained traction online, creating its own trending category on X (formerly Twitter). The official Norfolk State Basketball account shared the clip, which amassed over 2 million views on X and an additional 1.5 million views on Instagram within 24 hours.

Ings’ performance highlights his personal talent and brings well-deserved attention to the culture, energy, and athletes within HBCU basketball. As these institutions continue to produce top-tier talent, moments like this serve as a reminder of the rich athletic prowess and cultural contributions HBCUs offer to the sports community.

Who is Christian Ings

Courtesy of Norfolk State Basketball Instagram

Christian Ings, a 6-foot-2 guard from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been a pivotal player for Norfolk State University’s basketball team. Before joining the Spartans, Ings began his collegiate career at Rider University, where he played two seasons. Seeking a new opportunity, he transferred to Norfolk State, making an immediate impact on the team’s performance.

During the 2024-2025 season, Ings showcased his skills and leadership on the court. He played in 25 games, starting in 24 of them, and averaged 11.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. His shooting efficiency was notable, with a field goal percentage of 50.0% and an impressive three-point shooting percentage of 52.0%. Ings also maintained a free-throw percentage of 72.8%, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive efforts.

Throughout his HBCU basketball tenure at Norfolk State, Ings consistently improved his performance. In the 2021-2022 season, he averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Despite a season-ending injury in the 2022-2023 season, he returned strong in the 2023-2024 season, posting averages of 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. His resilience and dedication have been instrumental in the Spartans’ success over the years.