HBCU women’s hoops has historic postseason in WNIT

The run for HBCU women’s basketball programs competing in the 2025 postseason Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) came to an end on Tuesday night.

Coppin State, the last of the four HBCU women’s basketball teams competing in the postseason tournament, lost to Cleveland State 72-70 in overtime. Angel Jones led the Eagles (19-15) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, followed by Cire Worley and a 10-rebound performance from Laila Lawrence.

While all of the HBCU programs—Alabama A&M, CSU, Howard, and Texas Southern—have been eliminated, three of the four schools won at least one game among the 48 teams competing in the event. Chattanooga defeated AAMU 53-49 in the first round of the WNIT tournament.

Coppin State

CSU defeated Colgate 58-48 on Saturday to advance to the second round. However, the Vikings ended the Eagles’ season on Tuesday with the victory. The Eagles finished the 2024-25 season at 19-15 overall.

Howard

HU defeated Siena 72-62 behind a strong third-quarter performance from the Bison. Four Howard players notched double-figure point totals in the contest. Zeenia Thomas led the way for HU with 19 points, followed by Saniyah King with 16 points and five assists, while Kaiya Creek and Destiny Howell finished with 11 points, respectively.

However, Charleston defeated Howard 76-56 in the tournament’s second round. Thomas led all Bison scorers with a double-double performance, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Howell, HU’s second double-digit scorer, tallied 13 points in the contest. The Bison finished the 2024-25 campaign at 22-12 overall.

Texas Southern

TSU defeated Saint Mary’s 54-50 in the opening of the tournament. Tigers’ Aylasia Fantroy delivered a double-double performance, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds as well as four steals and three assists in the victory. Treasure Thompson finished one rebound shy of a double-double, totaling nine to go along with 10 points for TSU.

Louisiana Tech defeated TSU 71-64 on Monday in the second round of the tourney, despite committing 27 turnovers. Four TSU (17-16) players finished in double figures. Fantroy led the way with 16 points, followed by a double-double from Jaida Belton of 12 points and 11 rebounds, Daeja Holmes with 11 points, and Thompson rounding out the team’s double-digit scorers with 10 points.