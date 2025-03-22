HBCU gets first WNIT win in school history

WASHINGTON – Junior forward Zennia Thomas (Cleveland) scored 13 of her game-high 19 points to lead four Bison in double figures as the Howard University women’s basketball team defeated Siena College, 72-62, in the first round of the Postseason Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) in Burr Gymnasium on the HBCU campus of Howard University.



The game was historic for the Bison, who registered their first WNIT win in school history. It was evident from the opening tip that both teams were a bit anxious as they traded missing layups and turned the ball over. Siena set the tone by extending a 20-17 lead at the end of one quarter into a 36-30 lead at intermission.



Siena (17-14) took the lead courtesy of the play of their all-conference selection, Teressa Seppala. Seppala led the way with 11 points, eight rebounds, and some dominance on the offensive glass (13 offensive rebounds) for second-shot opportunities. The Bison had trouble finding the range, missing 25-of-39 shots, including 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.



Howard made some adjustments on the defensive end, turning them over while resulting in an 11-0 run near the end of the third quarter. Thomas, who was named to the MEAC All-Tournament Team, fueled the drive with her quick post moves and soft mid-range jumpers.



Graduate forward Kaiya Creek (Seat Pleasant, Md.) came off the bench to score 11 points for her HBCU, six of them during a run when she hit back-to-back trey balls to help Howard close out the quarter with a 54-47 lead, heading into the fourth quarter. Siena was able to cut the lead to two points on three different occasions, but each time, Thomas and HBCU All-American guards Destiny Howell (Queens, N.Y.) and Saniyah King (Washington) had an answer.





Down the stretch, the Howard defense made key plays, including Thomas’ two steals and two blocks by junior forward Nile Miller (Haddonfield, N.J.). Thomas added seven rebounds to her stat sheet. King rebounded from a subpar tournament performance to score 16 points, five assists, and no turnovers. Howell contributed 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists in a solid all-around effort.



It must be noted that the Bison bench outscored their opponent 19-8, with Creek, senior guard Nyla Cooper (Fayetteville, N.C.), and sophomore guard Janyah Bohanon (Cleveland) combining for all of their bench points. Siena was led by Seppala with a double-double (17 points & 13 rebounds), Ahniiysha Jackon (17 points), and Anajah Brown with a double-double & 12 points & 13 rebounds).



Howard moves on to the next round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament at the College of Charleston on Monday (March 24). Tipoff at 7 p.m.