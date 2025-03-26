HBCU accepts hoops HC resignation after three seasons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. | Alabama A&M University Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant announced a change in the leadership of its HBCU men’s basketball program with the accepted resignation of head coach Otis Hughley Jr. A focused national search for the Bulldogs’ next head coach will begin immediately as well.



“We want to thank Otis Hughley Jr. for his tenure at Alabama A&M University,” Bryant said. “We wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

Otis Hughley’s time with AAMU

Otis Hughley Jr. served as the head men’s basketball coach at Alabama A&M University from April 2022 until his resignation in March 2025. Over his three-season tenure, he compiled an overall record of 37 wins and 63 losses (.370 winning percentage). His Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) conference record was 25–29.

2022–23 Season:

Overall Record: 15–18?

SWAC Record: 10–8?

Finished fifth in the SWAC standings.?

Defeated Southern University in the first round of the SWAC tournament.?

Eliminated by Texas Southern in the tournament semifinals.

2023–24 Season:

Overall Record: 12–23

SWAC Record: 9–9?

Secured seventh place in the SWAC.

Advanced to the SWAC tournament semifinals after a quarterfinal victory over Alcorn State.?

Accepted an invitation to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT), reaching the semifinals before falling to Norfolk State. ?

2024–25 Season:

Overall Record: 10–22?

SWAC Record: 6–12?

Concluded the season in the lower tier of the conference standings. ?

A veteran developer of talent at the high school, college, professional, international, and Olympic levels, Otis Hughley, Jr. was named the 10th head men’s HBCU basketball coach at Alabama A&M on April 18, 2022, bringing with him a wealth of coaching experience and expertise. A versatile coach, Hughley has had tremendous success on the international stage with both men and women, having served more than a decade with the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) China Program. In July 2024, Hughley was appointed head coach of the Senegal women’s national basketball team in addition to his role at Alabama A&M.