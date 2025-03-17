Home » Latest News » HBCU basketball well represented in WNIT postseason tourney

HBCU basketball well represented in WNIT postseason tourney

Wilton Jackson

March 17, 2025

Alabama A&M, Coppin State, Howard, and Texas Southern’s HBCU women’s basketball teams will begin their quest to capture a postseason championship banner at the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT.)

The WNIT committee awarded Howard (21-11) and TSU (16-15) automatic bids as they were the highest regular-season finishers in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference, respectively, that did not earn a bid into the women’s NCAA tournament or the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT). CSU (18-14) and AAMU (21-10) received at-large bids in the field of 48 teams competing in the tournament.

HBCU WBB teams in the WNIT

Texas Southern

TSU will begin first-round WNIT action on March 20 when the HBCU host Saint Mary out of the West Coast Conference at 7:30 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena. The winner of the Tigers-Gaels clash will play Louisiana Tech in the second round of the tournament. Texas Southern enters the tournament after losing to Alcorn State 65-55 in the semifinals of the 2025 SWAC Tournament.

Howard

HU will battle MAAC opponent Siena (17-13) in the first round of the tournament on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Burr Gymnasium. The winner of the Bison-Saints contest will go to battle against the College of Charleston in the next round. Howard enters the Women’s National Invitational Tournament tournament field after losing to Norfolk State 68-56 in the 2025 MEAC Tournament championship game.

Alabama A&M

AAMU will go on the road to face SoCon foe Chattanooga (16-14) on March 22 at 2 p.m. ET at McKenzie Arena. The winner of the Bulldogs-Mocs’ contest will face Troy in the second round of the tournament. Alabama A&M enters the tournament after a 56-53 loss to Alcorn State in the quarterfinals of the 2025 SWAC Tournament.

Coppin State

CSU will travel to Hamilton, N.Y., to face Patriot League foe Colgate (23-9) on March 22 at 5 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The winner of the Eagles-Raiders’ clash will play Cleveland State in the tournament’s second round. Coppin State enters the tournament field, coming off a 72-33 loss to Norfolk State in the semifinals of the 2025 MEAC Tournament.

