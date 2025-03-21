HBCU grinds out historic WNIT victory

Houston, TX—In a historic WNIT victory, the Texas Southern Lady Tigers defeated the Gaels of Saint Mary’s by a final score of 54-50 for the first WNIT win for the HBCU and its first postseason victory since 1981.

The Lady Tigers set the tone early with their intense defense, completely shutting down the Gaels’ offense initially. Despite this strong start, Texas Southern trailed 18-21 at halftime. However, they quickly regained momentum at the beginning of the second half. A layup and a successful free throw immediately tied the score, setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

Key Players

Nya Harmon emerged as a key player in the third quarter, showcasing her skills by dominating the boards and scoring crucial points. Her efforts and the Lady Tigers’ immaculate defense forced multiple turnovers from the Gaels, leading to significant scoring opportunities. A highlight of the quarter was a three-pointer from Aylasia Fantroy, followed by two made free throws from Anela Thomas, which stretched the margin to 33-23 in under a minute. By the end of the third quarter, TSU had established a solid 40-30 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers were determined to seal the victory. They maintained their defensive intensity and continued to score effectively. With just 3 minutes left in the game, they led 51-44. However, the Gaels mounted a fierce comeback, cutting the deficit to just 3 points with 13 seconds remaining. Despite this late surge, the Lady Tigers held their ground and secured the win.

Leading the charge for Texas Southern, Aylasia Fantroy finished with an impressive 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals. Treasure Thompson made significant contributions with 10 points and 9 rebounds, while Daeja Holmes added 9 points. Jaida Belton and Nya Harmon both added 7 points each. Harmon was named impact player of the game by her teammates for her spark in the third quarter. Their combined efforts were instrumental in the historic first WNIT victory for the HBCU.

Coach Skeete commented, “We got to get this money. We are there; we have to perform. There is no running now. That’s what life is about, that’s what I hope to teach in every element…we got to get this money.”

Next, the Lady Tigers will face Louisiana Tech on Monday, March 24th, in Ruston, Louisiana.