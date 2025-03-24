Hip-hop legend gives back in light of HBCU band tragedy

Louisiana rap legend Torence “Boosie” Hatch Jr. is using his platform to give back to the HBCU community. Louisiana First News reports that as part of his 6th Annual Boosie Bash. The Baton Rouge native is partnering with Southern University’s renowned Human Jukebox to establish a scholarship in memory of Caleb Wilson. A Southern University student who tragically lost his life in a hazing incident.

Boosie Bash, an annual music and cultural festival hosted by Louisiana rap legend Lil’ Boosie. The event, held in Baton Rouge, celebrates Southern hip-hop, Louisiana culture, and community engagement. It features performances from top artists, special guests, and various entertainment activities. Over the years, Boosie Bash has grown into a highly anticipated event. One that showcases music and highlights Boosie’s commitment to giving back to the community.

The scholarship will be awarded to an incoming freshman from New Orleans who plans to join the Human Jukebox marching band. This initiative honors Wilson’s legacy and reinforces the importance of supporting HBCU students and promoting positive opportunities in light of the recent tragedy.

Boosie, an outspoken advocate for Southern University and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as a whole. Has long expressed his admiration for the Human Jukebox. Over the years, his Boosie Bash has become a highly anticipated event that celebrates Louisiana culture. Bringing together top artists and community leaders. This year, by aligning the event with a meaningful cause. Boosie is ensuring that his influence extends beyond music and entertainment.

“We’re just trying to lift some people up and give some notoriety on what happened, but we’re definitely in support,” Boosie told Louisiana First News. He also mentioned that Caleb Wilson’s father played a significant role in making this year’s Boosie Bash possible.

Caleb Wilson

Southern University’s Human Jukebox is one of the most distinguished marching bands in the nation. Known for its electrifying performances and deep-rooted traditions. By creating a scholarship specifically for a future band member. Boosie and the university are providing a life-changing opportunity for a deserving student who embodies the spirit of dedication and excellence that Wilson exemplified.

The tragic loss of Caleb Wilson shed light on the dangers of hazing and the need for increased awareness and preventive measures within collegiate organizations. By transforming grief into action, this scholarship stands as a testament to resilience. Ensuring that Wilson’s memory lives on through the success of future generations.

As Boosie Bash continues to grow, its impact extends beyond entertainment, creating lasting change in the community. The new scholarship in Caleb Wilson’s honor is a reminder of the power of unity, philanthropy, and the enduring legacy of HBCU excellence.