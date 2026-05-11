HBCU hoops star earns invite to NBA combine

Tennessee State basketball standout Aaron Nkrumah is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after turning heads at the NBA G League Elite Camp.

The NBA and NBA G League announced that Nkrumah was one of five players called up from the G League Elite Camp to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. The Tennessee State senior joins Rafael Castro, Jacob Cofie, Bryce Hopkins and Trey Kaufman-Renn as late additions to the combine field.

For Nkrumah, the invitation represents another major step in one of the most impressive basketball journeys in HBCU basketball this season.

Aaron Nkrumah Continues Rise From HBCU Star To NBA Prospect

Nkrumah was dominant during his senior season at Tennessee State, averaging:

17.7 points per game

5.5 rebounds per game

3.0 assists per game

2.8 steals per game

The 6-foot-6 wing also shot 43.8% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range while helping elevate Tennessee State’s national profile during the 2025-26 season.

His breakout year earned him Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors and established him as one of the best two-way players in mid-major basketball.

Before arriving at Tennessee State, Nkrumah played Division III basketball, making his climb to the NBA Draft Combine even more remarkable.

Tennessee State’s Aaron Nkrumah led all scorers with 22 points in today’s second scrimmage at the 2026 AWS G League Combine.



Cool to see a prospect who didn’t even receive a PIT invite show out when given the chance on a big stage.



Definitely helped himself today. pic.twitter.com/h5k4aP3KqV — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 9, 2026

Strong G League Elite Camp Scrimmage Helped Aaron Nkrumah’s Draft Stock

Nkrumah’s performance in scrimmage action at the G League Elite Camp helped secure his call-up to the NBA Draft Combine.

During one of the showcase games, he posted:

22 points

2 rebounds

2 assists

2 steals

He also shot:

7-of-12 from the field

2-of-6 from three-point range

6-of-9 from the free throw line

Scouts and evaluators were impressed by his athleticism, defensive activity and ability to create offense against high-level competition.

Nkrumah also measured well during combine testing. He checked in at 6-foot-5 without shoes and recorded a wingspan of 6-foot-10.25 inches — measurements that fit the mold of an NBA wing defender.

Notably, Nkrumah was the only HBCU player invited to the G League Elite Camp among the 44-player field.

Why The NBA Draft Combine Scrimmages Matter

The NBA Draft Combine scrimmages remain one of the most important evaluation opportunities during the pre-draft process.

While many projected first-round picks often opt out of 5-on-5 action, the scrimmages have historically helped several players dramatically improve their draft stock.

Recent examples include:

Yang Hansen, who boosted his stock before becoming the No. 16 overall pick

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, another former G League Elite Camp participant who was selected 30th overall

Jalen Williams

Brandin Podziemski

Andrew Nembhard

Aaron Nkrumah on the fast break at Tennessee State (Photo courtesy: Tennessee State Athletics)

For prospects like Nkrumah, strong scrimmage performances can create momentum with NBA teams looking for versatile wings who can defend multiple positions and contribute offensively.

At the same time, there is risk involved.

Players who struggle in live competition can see their stock cool quickly, which is why some agents advise prospects to skip scrimmage action altogether.

Still, Nkrumah’s decision to compete aggressively at the G League Elite Camp already paid off once.

Now he gets another opportunity on an even bigger stage.

Some big names slated to scrimmage, including Cameron Carr, Dailyn Swain, Tyler Tanner, Tarris Reed pic.twitter.com/8osy157S2R — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) May 11, 2026

Huge Opportunity For Tennessee State Basketball And HBCU Hoops

Nkrumah’s rise is another important moment for Tennessee State basketball and HBCU basketball as a whole.

HBCU players continue to fight for visibility in NBA scouting circles, and opportunities like the NBA Draft Combine give players a national platform to prove they belong.

If Nkrumah performs well again in front of NBA executives, scouts and decision-makers, he could significantly improve his chances of hearing his name called during the 2026 NBA Draft.

At minimum, he has already shown that elite talent can emerge from HBCU basketball.

And now, Aaron Nkrumah has a chance to turn a standout Tennessee State career into a professional basketball future.