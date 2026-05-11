HBCU hoops star earns invite to NBA combine

Tennessee State basketball standout Aaron Nkrumah is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after turning heads at the NBA G League Elite Camp.
The NBA and NBA G League announced that Nkrumah was one of five players called up from the G League Elite Camp to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. The Tennessee State senior joins Rafael Castro, Jacob Cofie, Bryce Hopkins and Trey Kaufman-Renn as late additions to the combine field.
For Nkrumah, the invitation represents another major step in one of the most impressive basketball journeys in HBCU basketball this season.
Aaron Nkrumah Continues Rise From HBCU Star To NBA Prospect
Nkrumah was dominant during his senior season at Tennessee State, averaging:
- 17.7 points per game
- 5.5 rebounds per game
- 3.0 assists per game
- 2.8 steals per game
The 6-foot-6 wing also shot 43.8% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range while helping elevate Tennessee State’s national profile during the 2025-26 season.
His breakout year earned him Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors and established him as one of the best two-way players in mid-major basketball.
Before arriving at Tennessee State, Nkrumah played Division III basketball, making his climb to the NBA Draft Combine even more remarkable.
Strong G League Elite Camp Scrimmage Helped Aaron Nkrumah’s Draft Stock
Nkrumah’s performance in scrimmage action at the G League Elite Camp helped secure his call-up to the NBA Draft Combine.
During one of the showcase games, he posted:
- 22 points
- 2 rebounds
- 2 assists
- 2 steals
He also shot:
- 7-of-12 from the field
- 2-of-6 from three-point range
- 6-of-9 from the free throw line
Scouts and evaluators were impressed by his athleticism, defensive activity and ability to create offense against high-level competition.
Nkrumah also measured well during combine testing. He checked in at 6-foot-5 without shoes and recorded a wingspan of 6-foot-10.25 inches — measurements that fit the mold of an NBA wing defender.
Notably, Nkrumah was the only HBCU player invited to the G League Elite Camp among the 44-player field.
Why The NBA Draft Combine Scrimmages Matter
The NBA Draft Combine scrimmages remain one of the most important evaluation opportunities during the pre-draft process.
While many projected first-round picks often opt out of 5-on-5 action, the scrimmages have historically helped several players dramatically improve their draft stock.
Recent examples include:
- Yang Hansen, who boosted his stock before becoming the No. 16 overall pick
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser, another former G League Elite Camp participant who was selected 30th overall
- Jalen Williams
- Brandin Podziemski
- Andrew Nembhard
For prospects like Nkrumah, strong scrimmage performances can create momentum with NBA teams looking for versatile wings who can defend multiple positions and contribute offensively.
At the same time, there is risk involved.
Players who struggle in live competition can see their stock cool quickly, which is why some agents advise prospects to skip scrimmage action altogether.
Still, Nkrumah’s decision to compete aggressively at the G League Elite Camp already paid off once.
Now he gets another opportunity on an even bigger stage.
Huge Opportunity For Tennessee State Basketball And HBCU Hoops
Nkrumah’s rise is another important moment for Tennessee State basketball and HBCU basketball as a whole.
HBCU players continue to fight for visibility in NBA scouting circles, and opportunities like the NBA Draft Combine give players a national platform to prove they belong.
If Nkrumah performs well again in front of NBA executives, scouts and decision-makers, he could significantly improve his chances of hearing his name called during the 2026 NBA Draft.
At minimum, he has already shown that elite talent can emerge from HBCU basketball.
And now, Aaron Nkrumah has a chance to turn a standout Tennessee State career into a professional basketball future.