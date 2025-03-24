HBCU legend returns from pros to take on new challenge

In the ever-evolving world of HBCU football, Tennessee State University made a bold move to continue its upward trajectory by naming Reggie Barlow as its 23rd head football coach. Barlow, a former Super Bowl champion and seasoned HBCU leader, steps into a role recently vacated by Eddie George, who departed TSU for Bowling Green following a landmark 2024 season that saw the Tigers reach the FCS playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

Standing before alumni, fans, students, and media in Nashville, Barlow’s message was clear: he’s here to build, to serve, and to win.



“This is a beginning of a new Tennessee State Day,” he said. “God has given us this day to use as we will… and we’re going to use it to move forward.”



Barlow brings a wealth of HBCU experience with him, both as a player and a coach. He starred at Alabama State University before carving out a successful NFL career. He later returned to the HBCU ranks as head coach at both Alabama State and Virginia State, earning a reputation for molding disciplined, competitive teams. His most recent stint came in the professional ranks with the DC Defenders, where he also built a coaching staff filled with TSU alumni and connections.





That deep understanding of HBCU culture and community is what made Barlow’s hiring resonate so strongly at a time when Tennessee State is striving to reaffirm its identity in the HBCU landscape. During the press conference, Athletic Director Dr. Mikki Allen emphasized that Barlow was chosen for more than just his resume.



“He believes in what we’re doing here at Tennessee State University. He believes in this city. He believes in the fan base. And he believes in his ability to continue our momentum,” Allen said.



The momentum Allen referenced was built under Eddie George, the former NFL star who led the Tigers to a resurgent 2024 campaign. In a heartfelt message announcing his move to Bowling Green, George expressed mixed emotions, calling his time at TSU “transformative” and acknowledging the unique impact of coaching at an HBCU.



“Tennessee State and the HBCU experience taught me more about leadership, culture, and tradition than I ever imagined,” George said.



Barlow’s mission now is to expand on that foundation.



“We’re going to recruit,” he promised. “We’re going to get good players, good coaches. We’re going to support all sports. You’ll see the football team at volleyball games, basketball games—we’re part of the whole TSU experience.”



With a legacy of HBCU success behind him and a community eager to maintain its place in the national spotlight, Reggie Barlow begins his tenure not as a replacement, but as the next chapter in TSU’s storied history.