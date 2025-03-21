HBCU Greek Organizations walk in honor of Caleb Wilson

Sydney Bellamy, an HBCU senior at Florida A&M University (FAMU), felt compelled to do something in light of the passing of Southern University student Caleb Wilson. Wilson, who died in what is being termed a result of hazing, was pledging Omega Psi Phi. A member of the collective of black Greek letter organizations known as the Divine Nine.

Bellamy’s why

Bellamy, herself a member of the Divine Nine and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Felt in her spirit that she would not just remain helpless but had to do something to show solidarity.

“Well, after the tragedy happened. I was just thinking on ways that our university, our campus could reflect on this and show our support for Southern University as well as Caleb and his family,” Bellamy said. “The only way that I could really think of was a walk where we could bring all ‘D-9s’ together. That way it could be more effective and more transformative.”

FAMU Greek walk

The Walk

Starting from FAMU’s Efferson Student Union, the group of about 100 combined Greek-letter organizations walked peacefully around the HBCU to the main student services building. The Center for Access and Student Success, or CASS Building, is a trademark venue on the FAMU campus, with its huge bronze snake in front of it.

After completing the walk from the top of the campus to the bottom, a brief ceremony was held. Victor Culpepper, Jr., an Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity member, read some brief comments after a short prayer.

The HBCU connection between FAMU and Southern University came in the form of a member of FAMU’s Delta Sigma Theta Sorority who knew Caleb Wilson’s brother. She called him during the brief ceremony, and over the phone, he thanked those for participating and how much it meant to him and his family in this difficult time.

FAMU Greeks walk for Caleb

Bellamy admitted that she had serious anxiety about stepping out of the box to form the event. It was squelched when all of the people showed up to participate. “It really does warm my heart just to have everyone here. All the different sororities and fraternities and just Greek life as a whole at FAMU.”

Culpepper felt the walk should be a new beginning for cohesion among Greek-letter organizations. “I think that we should have that type of fellowship throughout the year. Throughout the fraternal year, sorority year.” Culpepper said. “I think that it’s tragic, to say the least that we have to come to this this type of measure, but I think that like I said, the impact that its having on the immediate people who it was affected was shown today.”

Victor Culpepper, Jr. (Alpha Phi Alpha), left, and Sydney Bellamy ( Alpha Kappa Alpha)