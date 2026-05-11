Howard University students air beef with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

Muriel Bowser protest statement sharpens Howard University commencement backlash

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser faced more fallout after her Howard University commencement speech, as student organizers released a statement explaining why many graduates protested her appearance.



Bowser, who is not seeking a fourth term as mayor, received an honorary doctoral degree and served as keynote speaker during Howard University commencement. The moment quickly turned tense. Some students booed. Others chanted “Free DC.” Some turned their backs while she spoke, according to a statement released by organizers.



The statement said Howard University graduating seniors organized a protest and rally in opposition to the university’s decision to select Bowser as keynote speaker.



“A commencement convocation ceremony is meant to be a final congratulations to the graduates,” the organizers wrote, adding that a keynote speaker should offer “words of encouragement and guidance” as graduates enter a new phase of life.

Muriel Bowser criticized by student organizers

The statement took direct aim at Muriel Bowser and her record in Washington, DC.



“Muriel Bowser demonstrates none of these qualities,” the organizers wrote.



The students criticized what they described as an increased police and federal agent presence in the city. They said those officers have targeted Black young people, including Howard University students.



The organizers also accused Bowser of failing to protect Washington, DC residents during what they called a “federal takeover of D.C.” They also criticized her relationship with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, tying their opposition to broader concerns about Gaza and U.S. foreign policy.



The statement framed the protest as a response to Howard University’s decision, not just Bowser’s speech.



“Why does Howard University believe Muriel Bowser is qualified to offer words of wisdom to Black students,” the organizers asked, “many of whom will soon return to Black communities across the country?”

Howard University commencement becomes protest stage

The statement also explained what happened during the speech.



“During Bowser’s speech, some students turned their backs while she spoke,” organizers wrote. “Others began to yell from the audience.”



The statement said several students walked out of the ceremony and participated in a separate celebration of their own.



That context adds another layer to a commencement moment already drawing attention online. Bowser’s speech included several references to her own transition out of office.



“Just like you — I will be graduating too,” Bowser said. “This is my commencement too.”



For student organizers, that was not the story.



Their message was clear. Howard University commencement became a stage for graduates to challenge Muriel Bowser, Washington, DC politics and the institution that invited her.