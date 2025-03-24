Generational HBCU freshman hits the transfer portal

One of the top HBCU freshman basketball players of the past generation is reportedly entering the transfer portal. Blake Harper had a historic freshman season for Howard University during the 2024-25 campaign. Starting all 32 games, Harper averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, and made history made history by becoming the first player in MEAC history to win both Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards.

Harper shared a report by “Recruits News” on his Instagram account on Monday morning. The news was also reported by Jeff Borzello of ESPN on Monday as well. Harper logged 1,104 minutes on the court, averaging 34.5 minutes per game, reflecting his durability and importance to the team.

Harper shot 44.7% from the field (182-for-407) and displayed a solid three-point stroke, connecting on 40 of his 99 attempts for a 40.4% success rate. He was also reliable at the free-throw line, making 221 of 268 attempts, an impressive 82.5%. Harper was active defensively, recording 31 steals and contributing on the boards with 197 total rebounds. His playmaking ability was evident with 110 assists, while maintaining strong defensive discipline with only five foul-outs.

Harper’s numbers weren’t only outstanding for HBCU basketball and the MEAC but across the NCAA as well. Harper was the 28th ranked scorer in all of Division I basketball, the only HBCU player ranked in the top 50.

Blake Harper runs up the floor for Howard at the 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Here’s more context on his historic post season awards. Being the first to win both Rookie and Player of the Year dates back 54 years. Harper dominated the Rookie of the Week category, earning the honor for 18 consecutive weeks, breaking the previous record set by former Bison and MEAC Player of the Year R.J. Cole.

With the power of the transfer portal sucking up other HBCU talent in previous seasons, it comes as no surprise that a generational talent like Harper enters his name into the list. Going into the portal does not forgo his ability to return to Howard but conventional wisdom suggests he has played his final game for Howard University.