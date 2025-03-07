HBCU halts Greek life intake as death investigation continues

The HBCU community is mourning the tragic loss of Southern University student Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering student and member of the famed Human Jukebox marching band. His passing on February 27, following an unsanctioned off-campus fraternity event, has sparked grief, outrage, and urgent action from both the university and law enforcement officials.

Southern University has taken swift steps to address the circumstances surrounding Wilson’s death. In an official statement, the university reaffirmed its commitment to student safety and accountability. The administration has issued a Cease-and-Desist Order to the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity and placed an immediate halt on all membership intake for campus Greek organizations for at least the remainder of the academic year. Additionally, an internal investigation is underway, and those found in violation of the university’s Code of Conduct will face disciplinary action.

Law enforcement is actively pursuing justice for Wilson. Caleb McCray, 23, surrendered to Baton Rouge police on Thursday and has been charged with manslaughter and criminal hazing. Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for at least two other individuals involved in the hazing incident, and police are coordinating with their attorneys for their surrender. Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse emphasized that further arrests remain a possibility as investigations continue.

Reports indicate that Caleb Wilson suffered fatal injuries during a hazing ritual at a warehouse several miles away from where fraternity members initially claimed he had collapsed while playing basketball. According to an affidavit, McCray and at least two other Omega Psi Phi members, wearing boxing gloves, struck Wilson and eight other pledges. Wilson was punched four times in the chest, causing him to collapse and become unresponsive. Witnesses say he appeared to suffer a seizure before losing control of his bodily functions. The affidavit also notes that Wilson had visible bruising on his chest.

This heartbreaking incident has reignited conversations about hazing and accountability within HBCU Greek life. While Southern University has expressed its full cooperation with law enforcement, the administration is also urging students, faculty, and staff to utilize the university’s 24/7 mental health services during this difficult time.

In addition to the investigation into Wilson’s death, Southern University remains engaged with authorities regarding an on-campus shooting on March 2. As a precaution, external visitors are no longer allowed in dormitories.

As the HBCU community continues to process this tragedy, Southern University has vowed to provide updates as more information becomes available. Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigations is encouraged to contact the Southern University Police Department or use the Jags Safe app.