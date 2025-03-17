Veteran HBCU hoops coach steps down after big tourney upset

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Sandy Pugh has resigned as the head coach of Prairie View A&M University’s (PVAMU) women’s basketball program, concluding a notable tenure that began in May 2018. Her departure comes after the Panthers’ upset victory in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) tournament, where the No. 10-seeded Panthers defeated the No. 7-seeded Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in a thrilling opening night game of the HBCU conference tourney.

SWAC Tournament Upset

On March 11, 2025, the 10th-seeded PVAMU Panthers faced Bethune-Cookman in the opening round of the SWAC tournament at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The game was a thrilling contest that extended into overtime. The Panthers’ defense was particularly effective, holding the Wildcats to a mere 10.5% shooting from beyond the arc and 30.9% overall from the field. Nyam Thornton led PVAMU with 16 points, while Cj Wilson contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Wilson’s crucial basket with 3:19 remaining in overtime gave the Panthers a lead they maintained until the final buzzer, securing a 57-52 victory.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Coaching Career and Achievements

Sandy Pugh’s HBCU coaching career spans over thirty years and is highlighted by her accomplishments and contributions to women’s basketball, particularly within Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Before joining PVAMU, Pugh served as the HBCU women’s basketball head coach at Southern University for 18 seasons. During her tenure with the Jaguars, she led the team to seven SWAC titles and four SWAC tournament championships. Under her guidance, Southern University made multiple appearances in the NCAA tournament and the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (NIT), showcasing her ability to elevate the program’s competitive stature.

In May 2018, Pugh took over the Prairie View A&M University program, bringing her championship-winning pedigree to the Panthers. In her inaugural season (2018-2019), she led the team to a 17-14 overall record and secured the No. 2 seed in the SWAC tournament, marking one of the program’s best seasons since 2012-2013.

“As I step into the next chapter of my life” said Pugh. “I am filled with gratitude for the incredible journey at Prairie View A&M University. Coaching for over 30 years — the last seven as Head Coach of the PVAMU Women’s Basketball team — has been an honor. Through victories and challenges, the resilience and dedication of this community have shaped me in ways I will forever cherish. To my staff, fellow coaches, and the athletes I’ve had the privilege to lead, thank you for the camaraderie and unwavering support. The memories we’ve built together will remain with me always.”