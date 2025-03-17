HBCU featured in Coca-Cola March Madness commercial

North Carolina A&T made a quick yet impactful appearance in the yearly Coca-Cola March Madness ad. The commercial, which aired during the 2025 NCAA Tournament Selection show, features the bands, flag, and mascot of the HBCU.

Fifteen seconds into the 30-second ad, the North Carolina A&T band makes a quick appearance. Then, around the eighteen-second mark. The A&T school flag covers the screen, only for the A&T mascot to rip it away. Showing him courtside at a North Carolina A&T basketball game. The appearance, although brief, highlights the rich legacy and vibrant culture of HBCU basketball on the main stage of the NCAA Tournament.

Coca-Cola’s Legacy with March Madness

Coca-Cola has a longstanding tradition of creating memorable advertisements during the NCAA March Madness tournaments. Over the years, the brand has consistently delivered campaigns that resonate with basketball enthusiasts, blending the excitement of the games with Coca-Cola’s message of refreshment and unity. In 2021, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar launched the “Best Coke Ever?” campaign to showcase its refreshed recipe and packaging. This campaign featured playful showdowns between pop culture icons and basketball legends, emphasizing the brand’s connection to the sport.

In 2024, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar continued its engagement with basketball fans by releasing the “Free Throw Madness” commercial. This spot captured the intensity of free-throw moments, showcasing fans’ passionate reactions and their rituals to influence the game’s outcome. The ad featured former collegiate stars Jay Williams and Aliyah Boston, continuing the brand’s commitment to celebrating the basketball culture of NCAA basketball’s March Madness.

HBCUs in Coca-Cola’s Advertising History

Coca-Cola’s relationship with including HBCU in their advertising dates back several decades. In 1982, the Grambling State University band was featured in a Coca-Cola commercial. Showcasing the musical talent and spirit synonymous with HBCU bands.

In the 1950s, Coca-Cola recruited Black students from Atlanta-based HBCUs Clark and Morehouse Colleges to appear in its first line of non-celebrity Black advertisements. Marking a significant moment in the brand’s inclusive marketing efforts in the African-American community.

North Carolina A&T’s Recent Appearance

The recent inclusion of North Carolina A&T in the Selection Sunday March Madness commercial is a testament to the growing prominence and recognition of HBCU basketball in mainstream media. The commercial not only celebrates the energy associated with March Madness but also shines a quick spotlight on the basketball culture of HBCUs.