HBCU star uses new JUCO rules to hit portal

Sterling Young, the newly crowned SWAC Player of the Year, is entering the transfer portal, making him one of the most intriguing HBCU basketball prospects available. The Florida A&M guard, who had been expected to exhaust his eligibility after the 2024-25 season, will now have an extra year to play due to a recent NCAA ruling. The waiver, announced in December, grants an additional year to athletes who previously competed at non-NCAA institutions, opening the door for Young to extend his college career into 2025-26.

Young’s journey to being named the top player in a Division I HBCU basketball league has been anything but conventional. The Queens, N.Y. native took the JUCO route, spending two seasons at JUCO Pratt Community College in Kansas, where he became a key scorer, averaging 15.9 points per game in his sophomore year while shooting 45% from the field and 39% from three. He then made a brief stop at Charlotte, appearing in five games before transferring to Florida A&M, where he finally found his stride. In his lone season with the Rattlers, Young emerged as one of the most dynamic guards in HBCU basketball, leading FAMU with his scoring ability (17 points per game) and earning conference Player of the Year honors.

With his extra year of eligibility, Young’s decision to enter the portal shows the ever-changing college basketball landscape — by extension — the HBCU basketball landscape. His scoring prowess and experience at multiple levels make him a highly coveted target for programs looking for an impact player. While Florida A&M would surely love to retain him, Sterling Young now has the opportunity to explore new options, whether at another HBCU or a different level of competition. As the offseason unfolds, his next move will be closely watched, as he has the potential to be a game-changer wherever he lands.