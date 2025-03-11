HBCU conference tourney kicks off with OT thriller

Amauri Williams notched eight of her 12 points – that includes a jumper and a layup – in overtime to lift No. 10-seeded Prairie View A&M (10-18, 6-12) to a 57-52 upset against No. 7-seeded Bethune Cookman (10-21, 7-11) on Tuesday in the opening round of the 2025 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) women’s HBCU basketball tournament.

The Panthers advance to the second round of the SWAC tournament and will face No. 2 seed Texas Southern (15-14, 14-4) on Wednesday. With 13 seconds to play in regulation, Panthers guard Nyam Thornton converted one of two free throws, giving Prairie View A&M a 45-42 advantage but leaving the door open for the Wildcats to tie the game.

Ten seconds later, Wildcats guard Daimoni Dorsey drilled a corner 3-pointer – her first of four attempts in the contest – to tie the game at 45 and force overtime inside Gateway Center Arena. However, with a spot in the second round of the HBCU women’s basketball conference tournament on the line, the Panthers took their play to higher gear behind the play of Williams and free throws from guard CJ Wilson to seal the victory.

“We’re happy to be marching on,” said Prairie View A&M head coach Sandy Pugh on the ESPN+ broadcast following the game. “I haven’t been past the opening round for a while now…We are proud to be here.”

Prairie View lost to Texas Southern twice during the HBCU hoops regular season, with the last meeting resulting in a 64-60 home loss on Saturday. However, Thornton said the Panthers are energized and ready for the third matchup against their in-state rival.

“They know what’s coming,” Thornton said. The game will begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Women’s SWAC tournament games

DATE TIME WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE NETWORK March 11 11:00 am Game One: No. 7 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M ESPN+ March 11 5:30 pm Game Two: No. 8 Florida A&M vs. No. 9 Mississippi Valley State ESPN+ March 12 11:00 am Game Three: No. 2 Texas Southern vs. Winner Game One ESPN+ March 12 5:30 pm Game Four: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game Two ESPN+ March 13 11:00 am Game Five: No. 3 Alabama A&M vs. No. 6 Alcorn State ESPN+ March 13 5:30 pm Game Six: No. 4 Jackson State vs. No. 5 Grambling State ESPN+ March 14 11:00 am Game Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game Five ESPN+ March 14 5:30 pm Game Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Six ESPN+ March 15 5:30 pm Championship: Winner Game Eight vs. Winner Game Seven ESPN+

All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)