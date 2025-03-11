Home » Latest News » HBCU conference tourney kicks off with OT thriller

HBCU conference tourney kicks off with OT thriller

Wilton Jackson

March 11, 2025

Amauri Williams notched eight of her 12 points – that includes a jumper and a layup – in overtime to lift No. 10-seeded Prairie View A&M (10-18, 6-12) to a 57-52 upset against No. 7-seeded Bethune Cookman (10-21, 7-11) on Tuesday in the opening round of the 2025 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) women’s HBCU basketball tournament.

The Panthers advance to the second round of the SWAC tournament and will face No. 2 seed Texas Southern (15-14, 14-4) on Wednesday. With 13 seconds to play in regulation, Panthers guard Nyam Thornton converted one of two free throws, giving Prairie View A&M a 45-42 advantage but leaving the door open for the Wildcats to tie the game.

Ten seconds later, Wildcats guard Daimoni Dorsey drilled a corner 3-pointer – her first of four attempts in the contest – to tie the game at 45 and force overtime inside Gateway Center Arena. However, with a spot in the second round of the HBCU women’s basketball conference tournament on the line, the Panthers took their play to higher gear behind the play of Williams and free throws from guard CJ Wilson to seal the victory.

“We’re happy to be marching on,” said Prairie View A&M head coach Sandy Pugh on the ESPN+ broadcast following the game. “I haven’t been past the opening round for a while now…We are proud to be here.”

Prairie View lost to Texas Southern twice during the HBCU hoops regular season, with the last meeting resulting in a 64-60 home loss on Saturday. However, Thornton said the Panthers are energized and ready for the third matchup against their in-state rival.

“They know what’s coming,” Thornton said. The game will begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Women’s SWAC tournament games
DATETIMEWOMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULENETWORK
March 1111:00 amGame One: No. 7 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&MESPN+
March 115:30 pmGame Two: No. 8 Florida A&M vs. No. 9 Mississippi Valley StateESPN+
March 1211:00 amGame Three: No. 2 Texas Southern vs. Winner Game OneESPN+
March 125:30 pmGame Four: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game TwoESPN+
March 1311:00 amGame Five: No. 3 Alabama A&M vs. No. 6 Alcorn StateESPN+
March 135:30 pmGame Six: No. 4 Jackson State vs. No. 5 Grambling StateESPN+
March 1411:00 amGame Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game FiveESPN+
March 145:30 pmGame Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game SixESPN+
March 155:30 pmChampionship: Winner Game Eight vs. Winner Game SevenESPN+

All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)

