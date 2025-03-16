HBCU women’s basketball team makes history with NCAA seed

Norfolk State University’s women’s basketball team made history by securing a No. 13 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament—the highest in the program’s history. This remarkable achievement underscores the team’s exceptional season and highlights the growing competitiveness of HBCU women’s basketball.

The Spartans clinched their third consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament title with a 68-56 victory over Howard University. Senior guard Camille Wheeler led the charge with 22 points, while forward Imani Johnson contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds. Their dominant performance throughout the season culminated in a stellar 30-4 record, including a perfect 14-0 run in MEAC play. Notably, Norfolk State is the only Division I HBCU to go undefeated in conference play this year.

Making history

Earning a No. 13 seed is a significant milestone for Norfolk State, reflecting the team’s hard work and resilience. This seeding surpasses the typical placements for HBCU women’s teams, which have often been assigned No. 16 seeds in the tournament. Historically, HBCU women’s programs have participated in March Madness 64 times, with 34 of those appearances as No. 16 seeds—the lowest possible seed. The highest seed an HBCU women’s team achieved was a No. 12 seed, accomplished three times before 1995.

Norfolk State will face the University of Maryland. Which holds a No. 4 seed, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Terrapins finished their season with a 23-7 record and are ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll. The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, March 22, with Maryland hosting the game.

Norfolk State’s historic seeding elevates the program’s stature and shines a spotlight on the potential of HBCU women’s basketball teams. Their journey inspires, demonstrating that with dedication and talent, HBCU programs can compete at the highest levels of collegiate athletics.

As the Spartans prepare for their upcoming game against Maryland. They carry the pride of their university and the broader HBCU community. Their success this season is a testament to the possibilities that arise when opportunity meets preparation. Paving the way for future HBCU teams to aim higher in the NCAA Tournament.