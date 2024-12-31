Is this the year HBCU women’s hoops breaks the 16 seed ceiling?

As the HBCU women’s basketball season heats up, Norfolk State, Coppin State, and Howard University of the MEAC are vying to secure a possible historic NCAA tournament seed. For decades, HBCU women’s basketball programs have faced an uphill battle for recognition in March Madness, often being relegated to 16 seeds, the lowest possible placement in the NCAA tournament field.

Historical Context: HBCUs in the NCAA Tournament

The 1982 inaugural DI women’s basketball tournament featured three HBCUs: Howard, Jackson State, and Cheyney. Cheyney set the gold standard for HBCUs, reaching the Final Four three times and the National Championship game in 1982, where they finished as runners-up to Louisiana Tech. Their success remains the pinnacle of HBCU women’s basketball.

Since then, 19 HBCU women’s programs have participated in March Madness, but victories have been rare. Only Cheyney, South Carolina State, and Howard have won games, and Howard is the only HBCU to win since the tournament expanded to 64 teams.

HBCUs have typically been seeded at the bottom:

16-seeds: Assigned 34 times, with only one win.

Assigned 34 times, with only one win. Highest seed: No. 12 (achieved three times before 1995).

Where We Are Now: Norfolk State, Coppin State, and Howard

With March Madness on the horizon, the MEAC’s top teams—Norfolk State, Coppin State, and Howard—are fighting for more than just a tournament berth. They aim to break the cycle of low seeds and prove that HBCU programs deserve better representation.

Norfolk State: Leading the Pack

Norfolk State is the MEAC’s strongest contender this season. At 12-4, they hold the highest NET ranking (118) of any MEAC team and are ranked 13th in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 poll. Their balanced play, highlighted by a defense that forces 11.3 steals per game, positions them as the team to beat.

Key wins over Missouri and Auburn (SEC) and Wyoming (Mountain West) showcase their ability to compete with teams from powerhouse conferences. Though they fell to South Carolina in the 2023 tournament as a 16-seed, this year’s resume gives them a real shot at a higher placement.

Historical Tournament Record: Norfolk State is 0-3 in NCAA play, with their last appearance in 2024 as a 16-seed. Their previous games have all been against top-seeded teams.

What They Need to Do:

Dominate MEAC play, particularly against Coppin State and Howard.

Win the conference tournament to secure an automatic bid.

Avoid bad losses that could weaken their NET ranking.

Coppin State: The Underdog with Potential

Coppin State enters conference play with a 9-7 record and a NET ranking of 145. They are also receiving votes in the College Insider Mid-Major poll. The Eagles boast key wins over Arizona State (Pac-12) and Kent State, a team receiving votes in the same poll. These victories demonstrate their ability to rise to the occasion.

Led by Laila Lawrence, who averages 18.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, Coppin State has the talent to compete. However, inconsistency, particularly in road games, has been their Achilles’ heel.

Historical Tournament Record: Coppin State is 0-3, last appearing in 2008 as a 16-seed. Despite competitive performances, they have yet to break through for a win.

What They Need to Do:

Build on their non-conference momentum by performing consistently in MEAC play.

Use Lawrence’s dominance to secure key wins, especially on the road.

Win the MEAC tournament to guarantee a spot in March Madness.

Howard: The Long Shot

Howard is a storied program, but this season has been a challenge. At 6-8 with a NET ranking of 214, the Bison face an uphill battle. Destiny Howell leads the team with 15.6 points per game, but the team’s shooting struggles (36.7% FG, 23.8% 3PT) and rebounding issues (-1.9 margin) have been obstacles.

Howard made history in 1982, becoming one of the first HBCUs to compete in the NCAA tournament. In 2022, they won their first game against Incarnate Word before falling to South Carolina in the second round. They remain the only HBCU to win a game in the 64-team era.

Historical Tournament Record: Howard is 1-7 in NCAA play, with their lone win in 2022.

What They Need to Do:

Improve offensive efficiency and rebounding.

Secure key wins against Norfolk State and Coppin State in conference play.

Rely on their legacy and fight for a conference title to punch their ticket.

The Case for a Higher Seed

For decades, HBCUs have been boxed into lower seeds, limiting their chances for success in the tournament. Norfolk State, with its strong resume and national ranking, is the best bet to break this trend. Coppin State’s key non-conference wins also make them a contender, but they must be more consistent. Howard, despite its legacy, faces too many challenges to seriously contend for a higher seed this season.

Why It Matters

Breaking the 16-seed barrier would do more than elevate an HBCU program; A higher seed would open the door for more competitive matchups and potential upsets, further showcasing the strength of HBCU women’s basketball.

As conference play unfolds, Norfolk State, Coppin State, and Howard carry the hopes of continuing a legacy of excellence and representation on the national stage. This could be the year an HBCU team changes the narrative in March Madness. Stay tuned.