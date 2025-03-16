HBCU hoops power feels slighted by NCAA Tournament seed

Norfolk State University’s men’s basketball team, a prominent HBCU basketball program, has earned a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Spartans secured their place in March Madness by clinching the MEAC)Championship in a thrilling 66-65 victory over South Carolina State. This triumph marked their third MEAC title in the last five years, underscoring their dominance in the conference.

During the regular season, Norfolk State amassed a 24-10 record, showcasing its resilience and competitive spirit. Its journey to the NCAA tournament was punctuated by standout performances, notably from Christian Ings, who led the Spartans with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the MEAC Championship game. His clutch free throw with 8.9 seconds remaining sealed the victory for Norfolk State.

16 seed snub?

Despite their impressive record and conference championship, the Spartans were assigned a 16th seed in the NCAA tournament. This seeding decision has been a point of contention within the Norfolk State community, with many feeling it doesn’t accurately reflect the team’s accomplishments and capabilities. Notably, the Spartans are not participating in the “First Four” play-in games, which are typically reserved for the lowest-seeded teams, but they still face the challenge of being a 16th seed.

In the first round, Norfolk State will face the No.1 seed in the West Region, the Florida Gators. This matchup is particularly intriguing, as the Spartans have a history of competing well against high-caliber teams this season. Having lost to Stanford of the ACC 70-63 and the then number 1 team in the nation, The Tennessee Volunteers of the SEC, losing 52-67 on the road. Demonstrating their potential to challenge top programs.

Head coach Robert Jones has been instrumental in Norfolk State’s recent successes. Under his leadership, the Spartans have been a dominant team in the MEAC. Making significant strides for the HBCU on the national stage. Reflecting on the team’s journey, Coach Jones emphasized the importance of resilience and preparation. He acknowledged the challenges of facing a top-seeded team but expressed confidence in his players’ abilities to rise to the occasion.

Coach Jones speaks

“For a while, we were trending toward a 14 seed,” Said Coach Jones after winning the MEAC championship. “We lost two out of our last three games, so I know we’re not a 14 seed by any means, but I don’t think we should be a 16. At the very least, we should be a 15.” Jones continued. “We should not look up and be a 16. I mean if you’re going to make us a 16, you might as well put us in the play-in game. Because at least you have a chance to win that game and keep the journey going.”

The Spartans’ return to the NCAA tournament brings back memories of their historic 2012 run, where the HBCU achieved a monumental upset over the second-seeded Missouri Tigers. This year’s team draws inspiration from that legacy, aiming to make a significant impact in the tournament once again.