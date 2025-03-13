HBCU freshman phenom to transfer after Eddie George departure

The landscape of HBCU football is shifting after Eddie George departed from Tennessee State University (TSU). Standout linebacker Sanders Ellis has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a social media post from Pete Nakos of On3sports. This development follows George’s exit from TSU after accepting the head coaching position at Bowling Green State University.

Sanders Ellis: A Rising Defensive Star

Sanders Ellis, a Nashville native, emerged as a defensive force in his freshman year at Tennessee State University. His 2024 season statistics are a testament to his defensive prowess:

Tackles: 86

86 Tackles for Loss: 15.5

15.5 Sacks: 2.5

2.5 Pass Deflections: 2

2 Fumbles Recovered: 3

These impressive numbers earned Ellis a finalist spot for the prestigious Jerry Rice Award, recognizing the top freshman at the FCS level.

Eddie George’s Departure and Its Impact

Eddie George, a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL standout, served as TSU’s head coach for four seasons. Under his leadership, the Tigers clinched a share of the OVC-Big South Conference championship in 2024 and made an appearance in the NCAA Division I Football Championship. George’s contributions were acknowledged as he was named the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year and was the runner-up for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.

George’s decision to transition to Bowling Green was influenced by multiple factors, including financial challenges at Tennessee State University and his aspirations for long-term coaching at a higher level. He expressed mixed emotions about leaving the HBCU community, acknowledging the systemic underfunding at TSU and other public, land-grant HBCUs.

“Not everything was great, and that’s ok,” said Eddie George to the Tennessean. “It allowed me to grow and be a part of my sport again and it really challenged me as a man through and through. My love for this school, this institution, extends beyond what you could ever imagine for affording me this opportunity.

Potential Reunion at Bowling Green

Ellis’s entry into the transfer portal opens up the possibility of reuniting with Coach George at Bowling Green. Such a move would bolster the Falcons’ defensive lineup and provide Ellis with continuity under a coach familiar with his capabilities. Since announcing his entry in the transfer portal, Ellis has announced two FBS offers from Purdue and Virginia Tech. Signaling that he may be moving onto opportunities outside of his relationship with Eddie George.

Eddie George’s and Sanders Ellis’s departure from TSU highlights the challenges and opportunities within HBCU football. As Ellis explores new avenues for his athletic career, the prospect of rejoining his former coach at Bowling Green remains a storyline to watch, reflecting the interconnected nature of coaching decisions and player movements in college football.