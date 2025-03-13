HBCU thriller in MEAC Tournament as Hobbs comes up clutch

Norfolk, Va -Morgan State redshirt senior guard Kameron Hobbs delivered an unforgettable performance to secure a thrilling 91-90 victory over Howard, ending the HBCU squad’s quest for a three-peat in the MEAC Tournament quarterfinal at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. Hobbs, a seasoned leader for the Bears, showcased his determination and scoring talents throughout the tightly contested HBCU matchup, ultimately sealing the game with a clutch layup just 10 seconds before the buzzer.

Hobbs finished with a game-high 33 points, shooting an impressive 13-of-24 from the field and connecting on 5-of-9 three-pointers. His performance was pivotal for Morgan State, adding 7 rebounds, two assists, and a key steal, demonstrating his versatility and impact on both ends of the court.

Hobbs emphasized their collective resilience through adversity.



“We fell down. When we went down, we got back up. That’s part of life. You’re gonna have highs and lows, but you’ve got to get back up no matter what it is.”

Regarding the MEAC Player of the Year discussion, Hobbs humbly praised his competition and stressed the importance of team success.



“Congrats to Blake [Harper], he got player of the year. He’s a real good player,” Hobbs said. “I’m just happy we won. The team’s success always comes first. As long as we win, the other stuff really doesn’t matter. The best award is at the end of the season.”

Morgan State head coach Kevin Broadus praised the Bears’ effort, particularly commending Hobbs for stepping up in critical moments.



“I’m just happy for these guys and the rest of the team to persevere through,” said Broadus, noting the intensity and significance of defeating a strong Howard team that had aspirations of securing a third consecutive MEAC title. “It’s bittersweet, but it’s always sweet when you come out on the winning side, especially in the tournament.”

Morgan State overcame a three-point halftime deficit, thanks in large part to Hobbs’ explosive second-half performance. The Bears significantly improved after halftime, shooting an impressive 62.07% from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.

With this remarkable victory, Morgan State advances to the next round of the MEAC Tournament, riding the momentum generated by Hobbs’ heroic and timely performance in a classic HBCU showdown. It will face host and regular season champion Norfolk State on Friday night at 6 PM.