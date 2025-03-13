HBCU WBB star looks to cement legacy with MEAC tourney run

At one time, Laila Lawrence didn’t see basketball in her future. Now, she’s one of Coppin State’s all-time greats, leading her HBCU to the MEAC Tournament semifinals after a dominant performance in the quarterfinals against North Carolina Central. With a looming matchup against Norfolk State and Kierra Wheeler, this tournament marks her final chance at an NCAA berth.

A Legacy Defined by Resilience

Lawrence’s story is one of perseverance. Before arriving at Coppin State, she had all but walked away from the game. “I didn’t want to play basketball,” she admitted. “I was grinding, working hard, but I just had to believe in myself.”That belief turned into one of the most decorated careers in Coppin State history. Over just two seasons, Lawrence has climbed into the program’s top 15 in both points and rebounds and sits 10th in blocks. The HBCU WBB star is fourth in the nation in double-doubles, securing her 20th of the season with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 4-steal, and 3-block performance in the MEAC quarterfinals.

A Defensive Powerhouse

Her impact extends beyond scoring and rebounding. She is the MEAC’s back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year and has twice swept the conference’s Player and Defensive Player of the Week honors—something no MEAC player has done since the 2016-17 season.

Her defensive presence is elite. When Coppin State played against LSU last season, she held Angel Reese—one of the top players in the nation—to just six rebounds. She also grabbed 25 rebounds against Delaware State, the most in a single game by any Division I player last season, outpacing Stanford’s Cameron Brink By 1.

How Does She Rank Among Coppin State’s Greats?

Few players in Coppin State history have had the impact Lawrence has. She is only the 10th player in school history to score over 500 points in a season. Additionally, she’s one the only player nationwide averaging at least 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block per game.

When discussing Coppin’s all-time greats like Rashida Suber and Shalamar Oakley, Lawrence’s name now belongs in that conversation.

The Bond That Brought Her Back to the Game

More than her numbers, Lawrence’s impact at Coppin State is about belief—both in herself and from those around her. “Coach, that’s my dog,” she said with a smile. “Without him, I don’t think I would have ever found my love for the game again. He’s like a second brother.”Her connection with the team and the coaching staff helped her rediscover her passion for the game. Now, she wants her legacy to inspire others: “Just believe in yourself. Never give up, no matter what.”

What’s Next?

With her final MEAC Tournament run underway, Lawrence has one last shot at the NCAA Tournament. Her HBCU hoops legacy is cemented whether or not Coppin State punches its ticket.”Coppin is my family,” she said. “I love it here. Everybody loves me. We always play with heart.”And when the final buzzer sounds, whether in the semifinals, the championship, or beyond, Laila Lawrence will leave Coppin State as one of its all-time greats.