Eddie George expresses mixed emotions about leaving HBCU

Eddie George, former Tennessee Titans running back and Heisman Trophy winner, has officially accepted the head coaching position at Bowling Green State University after a four-year tenure at Tennessee State University (TSU). George led the Tigers to a 9-4 record in 2024 and the first FCS playoff appearance for the HBCU since 2013.

In his official statement regarding the transition, George expressed mixed emotions about leaving TSU but emphasized his commitment to advancing his coaching career: “My love for this school, this institution, extends beyond what you could ever imagine for affording me this opportunity.” George told the Tennessean. He acknowledged the challenges faced during his tenure in HBCU football, noting that while he had hoped for improvements in certain areas, the current timeframe necessitated his decision to move forward.

“There is never a good time for retirement or making a transition, moving on to a new coaching position. I had to really weigh my options and look at what I was walking away from and where I was going toward. There’s a lot of reasons why I made this decision. My intentions were really to stay here at Tennessee State with hopes that things would definitely get better and so forth. And they will, eventually. But just not in this time frame. And I understand that.”

George’s departure from an HBCU program at the FCS level to an FBS school like Bowling Green of the Mid-American Conference underscores an evolving dynamic in the world of college football coaching. His journey reflects both the progress and the ongoing challenges facing coaches, specifically in HBCU football, looking to land leading roles across the various levels of college football. Highlighting the broader narrative of coaching mobility and the impact that a positive leadership transition can have on collegiate athletic programs.

“I am truly excited to be the head coach at Bowling Green State University,” said George about his move to Bowling Green. “Bowling Green is a wonderful community that has embraced the school and the athletics department. We are eager to immerse ourselves in the community and help build this program to the greatness it deserves. I am overwhelmed with excitement and joy for the possibilities this opportunity holds. I’m also thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio, where I played my college football. I look forward to meeting the team, the coaches, everyone in the athletics department, and everyone in the BGSU and Bowling Green community.”