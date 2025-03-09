HBCU’s Division I wrestling program places three at championships

Morgan State wrestling made history with its first-ever appearance in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Championships, marking a significant milestone for the only HBCU competing in Division I wrestling. Returning to the sport after nearly three decades, the Bears entered the EIWA Championships looking to make an impact against some of the toughest competition in collegiate wrestling.

Morgan State Earns Three EIWA Place Winners

Competing against powerhouse programs like Lehigh, Army, and Navy, Morgan State finished 11th out of 12 teams but walked away with three EIWA place winners, setting the stage for future success.

Xavier Doolin (285 lbs) led the way with a 4th-place finish, becoming Morgan State’s highest placer in the tournament. Doolin showcased his strength early, securing a decisive 8-1 victory over Navy’s Jake Lucas before falling to Lehigh’s Owen Trephan in the semifinals. He battled through the consolation bracket before dropping a 10-4 decision to Army’s Brady Colbert in the 3rd-place match. Doolin’s top-four finish is a strong sign that Morgan State’s heavyweight division is ready to compete at the highest level in the EIWA.

At 125 pounds, Julian Dawson secured an 8th-place finish, reaching the placement rounds but falling in his final match to Navy’s Nick Treaster by tech fall (15-0). Similarly, Cooper Lockhart (165 lbs) placed 8th, displaying resilience throughout the tournament before losing by fall to Drexel’s Cody Walsh (2:00) in the 7th-place match.

A Strong First Step for Morgan State Wrestling

Although the Bears did not produce any NCAA qualifiers, their first showing in the EIWA Championships proved they could compete at the Division I level. With three place winners, including a top-four heavyweight, Morgan State is laying the foundation for a program that can elevate HBCU wrestling on the national stage.

Morgan State wrestling’s journey is just beginning, and with continued development, the Bears are poised to make even greater strides in future EIWA Championships.