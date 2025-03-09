SWAC Basketball Tournament set for Atlanta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick Seedings, which will feature the league’s top ten teams at the conclusion of regular season play.



2025 SWAC Regular Season Champion Southern enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed (15-3 SWAC).



Jackson State claimed the No. 2 seed (14-4), while Bethune-Cookman claimed the No. 3 seed (13-5 ) in the tournament, followed by No. 4 seed Texas Southern (12-6 ).

Alabama State is the No. 5 seed (12-6) followed by No. 6 seed Alcorn State (11-7 ).



Florida A&M (10-8 ) and Grambling State (7-11) will enter the tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, respectively.

Alabama A&M (6-12 ) and Prairie View A&M (4-14) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds, respectively.

In the event of a tie in conference records, the league’s tiebreaker policy determined the final seedings.



Men’s Tournament games

DATE TIME MEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE NETWORK March 11 2:00 pm Game One: No. 8 Grambling State vs. No. 9 Alabama A&M ESPN+ March 11 8:30 pm Game Two: No. 7 Florida A&M vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M ESPN+ March 12 2:00 pm Game Three: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game One ESPN+ March 12 8:30 pm Game Four: No. 2 Jackson State vs. Winner Game Two ESPN+ March 13 2:00 pm Game Five: No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 5 Alabama State ESPN+ March 13 8:30 pm Game Six: No. 3 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 6 Alcorn State ESPN+ March 14 2:00 pm Game Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game Five ESPN+ March 14 8:30 pm Game Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Six ESPN+ March 15 9:30 pm Championship: Winner Game Seven vs. Winner Game Eight ESPNU

All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)



2025 SWAC Regular Season Champion Southern enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed (15-3 ).



Texas Southern claimed the No. 2 seed (14-4 ) in the tournament, while Alabama A&M claimed the No. 3 seed (14-4 ), followed by No. 4 seed Jackson State (13-5 SWAC).

Grambling State is the No. 5 seed (12-6), followed by No. 6 seed Alcorn State (10-8 ).



Bethune-Cookman (7-11 ) and Florida A&M (6-12 ) will be the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, respectively, in the tournament.

Mississippi Valley State (6-12 ) and Prairie View A&M (6-12) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds, respectively.

In the event of a tie in conference records, the league’s tiebreaker policy determined the final seedings.



Women’s tournament games

DATE TIME WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE NETWORK March 11 11:00 am Game One: No. 7 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M ESPN+ March 11 5:30 pm Game Two: No. 8 Florida A&M vs. No. 9 Mississippi Valley State ESPN+ March 12 11:00 am Game Three: No. 2 Texas Southern vs. Winner Game One ESPN+ March 12 5:30 pm Game Four: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game Two ESPN+ March 13 11:00 am Game Five: No. 3 Alabama A&M vs. No. 6 Alcorn State ESPN+ March 13 5:30 pm Game Six: No. 4 Jackson State vs. No. 5 Grambling State ESPN+ March 14 11:00 am Game Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game Five ESPN+ March 14 5:30 pm Game Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Six ESPN+ March 15 5:30 pm Championship: Winner Game Eight vs. Winner Game Seven ESPN+

All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)