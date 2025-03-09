Home » Latest News » SWAC Basketball Tournament set for Atlanta

March 09, 2025

Courtesy of the SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick Seedings, which will feature the league’s top ten teams at the conclusion of regular season play.

2025 SWAC Regular Season Champion Southern enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed (15-3 SWAC).

Jackson State claimed the No. 2 seed (14-4), while Bethune-Cookman claimed the No. 3 seed (13-5 ) in the tournament, followed by No. 4 seed Texas Southern (12-6 ).

Alabama State is the No. 5 seed (12-6) followed by No. 6 seed Alcorn State (11-7 ).

Florida A&M (10-8 ) and Grambling State (7-11) will enter the tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, respectively.

Alabama A&M (6-12 ) and Prairie View A&M (4-14) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds, respectively.

In the event of a tie in conference records, the league’s tiebreaker policy determined the final seedings.

Men’s Tournament games
DATETIMEMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULENETWORK
March 112:00 pmGame One: No. 8 Grambling State vs. No. 9 Alabama A&MESPN+
March 118:30 pmGame Two: No. 7 Florida A&M vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&MESPN+
March 122:00 pmGame Three: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game One ESPN+
March 128:30 pmGame Four: No. 2 Jackson State vs. Winner Game TwoESPN+
March 132:00 pmGame Five:  No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 5 Alabama State ESPN+
March 138:30 pmGame Six: No. 3 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 6 Alcorn StateESPN+
March 142:00 pmGame Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game FiveESPN+
March 148:30 pmGame Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game SixESPN+
March 159:30 pmChampionship: Winner Game Seven vs. Winner Game EightESPNU

All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)

SWAC


Women’s tournament games
DATETIMEWOMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULENETWORK
March 1111:00 amGame One: No. 7 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&MESPN+
March 115:30 pmGame Two: No. 8 Florida A&M vs. No. 9 Mississippi Valley StateESPN+
March 1211:00 amGame Three: No. 2 Texas Southern vs. Winner Game OneESPN+
March 125:30 pmGame Four: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game TwoESPN+
March 1311:00 amGame Five: No. 3 Alabama A&M vs. No. 6 Alcorn StateESPN+
March 135:30 pmGame Six: No. 4 Jackson State vs. No. 5 Grambling StateESPN+
March 1411:00 amGame Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game FiveESPN+
March 145:30 pmGame Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game SixESPN+
March 155:30 pmChampionship: Winner Game Eight vs. Winner Game SevenESPN+

All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)

