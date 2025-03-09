Eddie George era over at Tennessee State

The Eddie George era at Tennessee State University has come to an end after a four-year run by the former NFL running back. Multiple published reports have George leaving the HBCU coaching ranks to take over as the head coach of Bowling Green University.

George became the head coach of Tennessee State in April 2021, marking his first coaching role after a legendary playing career as an NFL running back and winning the Heisman Trophy while at Ohio State. Despite a lack of head coaching experience, the Nashville, Tennessee HBCU made George their primary target to fill the position. Tasked with revitalizing the TSU football program, George brought a professional mindset and a commitment to discipline and player development.

In his first season (2021), the Tigers finished with a 5-6 record, showing signs of improvement but struggling with consistency. The following year (2022), the team regressed to 4-7, facing challenges with depth and injuries. However, George remained focused on building a winning culture and increasing the program’s competitiveness in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC).

The 2023 season marked a turning point, as TSU finished with an improved 6-5 record, demonstrating growth on both sides of the ball. George emphasized defense and physicality while working to enhance recruiting efforts, particularly through the transfer portal.

In the 2024 season, TSU achieved a 9–4 overall record and a 6–2 conference record, earning a share of the Big South–OVC Football Association championship. Tennessee State is the lone HBCU competing in the dual conference alignment.

This marked a significant milestone, as TSU secured a spot in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs for only the second time since 2000.

Despite their strong regular season performance, the Tigers faced the Montana Grizzlies in the first round of the FCS playoffs and were defeated 41–27, concluding their postseason run.

Throughout his tenure, Eddie George has aimed to raise the national profile of TSU football, leveraging his name recognition and connections to attract talent and resources. Now he will reportedly shift those resources and talents to Bowling Green.

Bowling Green football has experienced ups and downs in recent years under former head coach Scot Loeffler, who left to join the staff of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons have worked to rebuild their program, showing gradual improvement in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Progress in recent years for the FBS program included a 2022 bowl appearance— their first since 2015.

Bowling Green has become one of the top launching pads for coaches to move on to larger programs. Urban Meyer, Dave Clawson and Dino Babers have all left the school to take on power conference jobs. Now the former NFL great and rising coach will take his opportunity to further his career on the second stop of his coaching journey.