Stan Waterman: Transforming Delaware State University basketball

Stan Waterman is no stranger to success, and now he’s bringing that winning mindset to HBCU basketball at Delaware State University. In an engaging interview on 1-on-1 with Cobi, Waterman reflected on his journey from being a Delaware basketball legend to transforming DSU basketball into a competitive force in the MEAC.

“When I got here, the culture wasn’t about winning,” Waterman shared. “We had to shift everything—mindset, work ethic, discipline. Winning had to become the expectation, not just the hope.”

Waterman’s journey began long before Delaware State. As a standout player and later a championship-winning coach at Sanford School, he built a reputation for excellence. His success extended to the international stage when he coached the USA U-16 and U-17 Junior National Teams, leading them to two gold medals.

“Coaching USA Basketball was a career highlight,” he told Cobi. “I worked with future NBA stars and some of the best coaching minds at the high school, college, and NBA levels. It shaped how I approach the game today.”

Despite his success, Waterman admitted that transitioning to college coaching presented challenges, particularly with the impact of NIL deals and the transfer portal. Last season, three of his top five players, including the MEAC Rookie of the Year, transferred to larger programs.

“At first, I took it personally,” Waterman said. “I wondered if I wasn’t doing enough to keep them. But then I realized, this is just part of today’s game. The portal isn’t just a loss; it’s also an opportunity to bring in new talent.”

Delaware State has made significant strides under Waterman’s leadership. Last season, the Hornets reached the MEAC championship game, coming within minutes of an NCAA tournament berth.

“We had the lead with two minutes to go against Howard,” Waterman recalled. “It didn’t end the way we wanted, but that experience is a springboard for this season.”

Recruiting has also been a focal point for Waterman. He praised the support of DSU’s president, Dr. Tony Allen, and the momentum the university has generated as a leading HBCU.

“Our president always talks about being unapologetically HBCU,” Waterman said. “The energy on campus is incredible, and when recruits visit, they see that. It’s not a hard sell when you combine that with our plans for new facilities and our growing reputation.”

Waterman takes great pride in leading a program in his home state.

“It’s a dream job,” he told Cobi. “I grew up here, played here, and now I get to coach here. It means everything to me.”

As the MEAC season continues, Waterman is focused on keeping Delaware State University competitive in a tough conference.

“From Howard to Norfolk State to Central, every night is a battle,” Waterman said. “But that’s what makes this league special. You have to bring your best every single game.”

Looking ahead, Waterman remains clear about his goals.

“We’ve laid the foundation,” he said. “Now, it’s about taking that next step—winning the MEAC, making the NCAA tournament, and putting Delaware State on the map as a force in HBCU sports.”

With Waterman at the helm, the Hornets are poised for continued growth, proving that success starts with vision, hard work, and a belief in what’s possible.