HBCU basketball: CIAA Tournament 2025 Men’s Bracket

BALTIMORE, MD. (February 22, 2025) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) athletic conference, has officially unveiled the brackets for the 2025 CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. This highly anticipated event, a staple in the HBCU sports landscape, will take place at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD, from February 25 through March 1. Championship Saturday will feature the women’s final tipping off at 1:00 p.m., followed by the men’s championship game at 4:00 p.m. Tournament seeding is determined by division record, with tiebreakers decided by head-to-head results and point differential.



Men’s Tournament Seeding

In the Northern Division, Virginia State University claims the top seed after posting a 7-3 division record. Led by veteran head coach Lonnie Blow Jr., the Trojans finished 13-3 in CIAA play and look to build upon last year’s quarterfinal run. Bluefield State University earns the No. 2 seed under head coach Devin Hoehn, closing the regular season with a 10-6 conference record, including 6-4 within the division. Defending CIAA champion Lincoln University (PA) takes the No. 3 seed, edging out Virginia Union and Bowie State in a three-way tie thanks to a +1 point differential. Virginia Union lands the No. 4 spot after securing two head-to-head wins over Bowie State, which takes the No. 5 seed. Elizabeth City State rounds out the division at No. 6.





Northern Division Seeding:

Virginia State University Bluefield State University Lincoln University (PA) Virginia Union University Bowie State University Elizabeth City State University



In the Southern Division, Fayetteville State University continues its dominance, claiming the top seed for the fourth consecutive season. Claflin University follows at No. 2 with an impressive 8-2 divisional record. Johnson C. Smith University secures the No. 3 seed, finishing with a .500 record in conference play. Livingstone College edges out Shaw University for the No. 4 seed via head-to-head point differential, leaving Shaw at No. 5. Winston-Salem State University rounds out the division as the No. 6 seed.



Southern Division Seeding:

Fayetteville State University Claflin University Johnson C. Smith University Livingstone College Shaw University Winston-Salem State University

The 2025 CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip off Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. as Livingstone faces Bowie State in the opening round.