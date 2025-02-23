HBCU Basketball: CIAA releases brackets for 50th women’s tournament

BALTIMORE, MD. (February 22, 2025) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) athletic conference, has officially revealed the brackets for the 2025 CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Set to take place at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD, from February 25 through March 1, this prestigious tournament showcases some of the top HBCU basketball talent in the country. The women’s championship game is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, at 1:00 p.m., followed by the men’s final at 4:00 p.m. Seeding for the tournament is determined by divisional records, with tiebreakers decided by head-to-head results and point differential.

CIAA Women’s Tournament Seeding

In the Northern Division, Virginia State University enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed after a dominant regular season, finishing with a 9-1 divisional record. The Trojans secured the top spot with a crucial victory over Virginia Union in their final game. Virginia Union University claims the No. 2 seed, finishing just behind with an 8-2 divisional mark. Bowie State University rounds out the top three after finishing above .500 at 6-4 in division play. Lincoln University (PA) and Bluefield State University tied in the standings, but Lincoln (PA) takes the No. 4 seed thanks to an +8 point differential, placing Bluefield State at No. 5. Elizabeth City State University closes out the division as the No. 6 seed.

Northern Division Seeding:

Virginia State University Virginia Union University Bowie State University Lincoln University (PA) Bluefield State University Elizabeth City State University

The Southern Division sees defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State University return to the top, securing the No. 1 seed with a strong 9-1 divisional record. Livingstone College makes a major leap from last year’s fifth seed to claim the No. 2 spot after posting a 7-3 record. Claflin University follows at No. 3, finishing the season with a solid 6-4 divisional record. Shaw University secures the No. 4 seed at 4-6, while Johnson C. Smith University edges out Winston-Salem State University for the No. 5 seed, thanks to a +1 point differential, leaving the Rams at No. 6.

Southern Division Seeding:

Fayetteville State University Livingstone College Claflin University Shaw University Johnson C. Smith University Winston-Salem State University

The 2025 CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., with Bluefield State taking on Johnson C. Smith in the opening game. For the full tournament bracket and more information, visit [CIAA website link].