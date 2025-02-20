CIAA game comes down to OT buzzer-beater

FAYETTEVILLE, NC — The Fayetteville State Broncos faced a heartbreaking defeat against the Claflin Panthers in a thrilling CIAA matchup that ended 89-87. The game was decided by a dramatic buzzer-beating shot from Guy Fauntleroy as time expired, leaving the Broncos stunned on their home court.

Fayetteville State had a strong showing with five players scoring in double figures. Ezekiel Cannedy led the team with 20 points, while Tairell Fletcher also contributed 20 points along with five assists. Javon Floyd was a force on the boards, recording a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Broncos dominated the offensive glass, pulling down 13 offensive rebounds that resulted in 21 second-chance points.

The Broncos’ defense was also effective, forcing 13 turnovers and converting them into 17 points. Floyd’s defensive efforts were highlighted by his one steal. Fayetteville State started strong, jumping out to a 27-24 lead and then going on an 8-0 run to extend their advantage to 35-24. They maintained this momentum and entered halftime with a 45-34 lead, thanks in part to their three-point shooting, which accounted for 18 of their first-half points.

In the second half, Fayetteville State continued to hold their lead and even extended it to 74-64 with just over four minutes remaining in regulation. However, Claflin mounted a comeback, tying the game at 78-78 and forcing overtime. In the extra period, the Panthers managed to edge ahead, culminating in Fauntleroy’s game-winning shot.

Interestingly, this game mirrored the excitement of their January 25th match-up in Orangeburg, SC, where the Broncos emerged victorious on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Ezekiel Cannedy . Despite the loss this time, Fayetteville State showed resilience and skill, particularly in their rebounding and defensive efforts. The Broncos’ record now stands at 17-9 overall and 10-5 in the CIAA, while Claflin improved to 20-7 overall and 12-4 in the conference. The game was a testament to the competitive spirit and determination of both teams.