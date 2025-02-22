HBCU basketball: New school claims women’s regular season crown

NEW ORLEANS – February 21, 2025 – In its first season in the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC), Stillman College rose to the top and claimed the regular season title and an automatic berth to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round with a 17-1 conference record, the conference announced on Friday.



The Tigers (24-4, 17-1), led by head coach Alico Dunk, claim the top seed in the HBCUAC 2025 Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship at their home gym, Birthright Alumni Hall. Their only blemish in HBCUAC play was against Wiley University on January 4. Afterward, they finished the regular season on a 12-game winning streak. Stillman secured the title with wins over Wilberforce University on Tuesday and Fisk University on Thursday. The Tigers are led by Jaida Minter, who won multiple HBCUAC weekly honors and averages 13 points per game. Farrah Pearson and Jamariah Turner also earned weekly awards. It will play in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on February 28 against the winner of No. 8 seed Talladega College (9-12, 9-9) and No. 9 seed Oakwood University (10-14, 8-10), who play at Noon on February 27 in the opening round.

Dillard University (18-7, 15-2) finished as regular season runner-up with a 15-2 record in HBCU Athletic Conference play. Their only setbacks were against Stillman and Tougaloo College. Cassidy Lowe is the star for the Lady Bleu Devils, averaging 16.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. She has won the last three HBCUAC Defensive Player of the Week awards. The Lady Bleu Devils will play in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on February 28 against the winner of No. 7 Rust College (11-15, 9-9) and No. 10 Southern University at New Orleans (8-18, 6-11), which plays at 4 p.m. Wednesday.





Tougaloo College (13-12, 10-7) earned third after a five-win improvement overall and winning four more games than last season in conference play. They went 6-4 against West Division Teams and were 6-2 at home. Makaila Brown won five HBCUAC Weekly Awards and earned NAIA Defensive Player of the Week. The Lady Bulldogs will play in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. on February 28 against the winner of No. 6 Wiley University (12-13, 8-9) and No. 11 Wilberforce University (11-15, 6-12), which plays at noon on Wednesday.

Rounding out the higher seeds is No. 4 Philander Smith University (16-10, 9-8), which faces No. 13 University of the Virgin Islands (2-16, 2-15) in the opening round at noon on Tuesday. Dasia Turner is averaging 14.8 and 7.7 rebounds per game. No. 5 Fisk University (10-16, 10-8) takes on No. 12 Voorhees University (13-14, 5-13) in the opening round at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Jayla Bibbs and Keeli Burton-Oliver won multiple HBCUAC weekly honors.



The second automatic berth to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round will go to the tournament champion or the runner-up if Stillman advances to the championship game. Tickets are available to purchase online on the Tournament Central Page. All of the games will be streamed on the Urban Edge Network. Fans can download the free app to their streaming devices to watch their favorite HBCU teams from the conference.