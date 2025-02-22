HBCU football’s top honor given to record-breaking back

Jada Byers has been named the recipient of the prestigious Deacon Jones Award, recognizing him as the top player in HBCU football for the 2024 season. The Virginia Union star put together a historic campaign, solidifying his place as one of the greatest running backs in HBCU history.

Byers finished his career as Virginia Union’s all-time leading rusher, while also ranking second all-time in CIAA and HBCU history, trailing only Winston-Salem State legend Richard Huntley. His 2024 season was nothing short of dominant, as he rushed for 2,061 yards and 27 touchdowns, leading Virginia Union to another strong campaign. His performance was highlighted by a record-setting game against Bowie State on October 26, where he exploded for 324 rushing yards and six touchdowns, including a 75-yard scoring run.

The Deacon Jones Award is given annually to the top HBCU football player, and Byers’ resume left no doubt he was deserving. In addition to his gaudy rushing totals, he contributed in the passing game with 154 receiving yards and was a factor in special teams with 180 punt return yards. His versatility and game-breaking ability made him a nightmare for opposing defenses throughout the season.

Byers is set to compete in the HBCU Legacy Bowl as he looks to break into the pros.

Jada Byers’ impact on the field and in the record books ensures his name will be mentioned among the all-time greats. With the Deacon Jones Award now in his trophy case, his legacy as one of the most dominant players in HBCU football history is firmly established.