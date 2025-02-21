HBCU coach, fueled by family and faith, has title contender

Even in the HBCU world, Toccara Toland’s red-hot Clinton College squad is often overlooked. It’s something that’s not new for the head coach of the small, private HBCU in Rock Hill, SC. She’s had to deal with it as a high school prospect from a small 1A school, a D3 guard and a coach rising up the ranks through high school, semi-pro and college basketball.

The newly appointed head coach of Clinton College’s women’s basketball team has built a career rooted in faith, perseverance, and an unshakable commitment to family. And like many great stories in the HBCU sports world, hers is one of determination, sacrifice, and unwavering belief.

Behind every play call, recruiting trip, and game plan, there has been one constant— her faith.

“I just want to be aligned with whatever God has for me,” Toland said in an exclusive interview with HBCU Gameday. “Whatever my purpose is, or whatever is in His will, that’s what I want to do.”



Toland’s road to HBCU basketball wasn’t linear. A product of North, South Carolina, she wasn’t heavily recruited by HBCUs — or anyone — coming out of high school, despite averaging 21 points per game. She ended up at Ferrum College, a small Division III program in Virginia, where she became an All-American, led the nation in assists, and cemented her name in the school’s Hall of Fame.

“I always loved HBCUs. It was something I wished I had experienced, and when I got the chance to coach at one, I knew it was my opportunity to give back,” she said.

She got that opportunity at Allen University. She helped Allen record its first winning record in three years in 2022-23 when they went 14-13 and made it to the SIAC conference quarterfinals.

Toland’s coaching career started at the high school level, but it was her time at Piedmont International (now Carolina University) —an NCCAA program—that truly put her on the path to leadership. There, she learned the intricacies of program-building, recruiting, and developing student-athletes on and off the court. But more importantly, it was there that she solidified her coaching philosophy.

She built her career on relationships. To Toccara Toland, coaching isn’t just about wins and losses; it’s about empowerment, guidance, and helping young women discover their own potential. That belief has carried her from Piedmont International to Allen University, Long Island University, and now Clinton College.



Faith has played a role in every major decision she has made. When the opportunity at Clinton arose, it wasn’t an easy choice. She had spent a season at LIU, gaining Division I experience, learning the ins and outs of a program at the highest level of college basketball. But she left New York to being closer to home, closer to her children, and in an environment that embraced her vision. So far, that has proved to be the right call.

“It was definitely a hard decision. I had to pray on it,” Toland said. “But once I got here, I knew it was home. The people here poured into me before I even got started. They believed in me before I gave them anything.”





And that belief has already paid off. In her first season at Clinton, she’s taken a roster built from scratch and turned it into a contender. The Golden Bears have been nationally ranked in the NCCAA, gone on a nine-game winning streak, and are in prime position for a deep postseason run. Not bad for a program that had to be assembled piece by piece.



Her ability to recruit, motivate, and develop players is undeniable. Players from her previous stops followed her to Clinton, believing in her vision. And when she needed more talent, she found players hungry for an opportunity, much like she was years ago.

But for all the success on the court, her most important role is the one she plays at home. As a mother to a graduating high school senior and a nine-year-old son, Toccara Toland has never lost sight of her priorities. Balancing a coaching career and motherhood isn’t easy, but she credits her faith and the support systems around her for making it possible.

“My jobs have always been family-oriented. That’s been a blessing. My kids have been able to be part of the journey with me,” she said. “I make sure I’m present in their lives, and we make it work.”

As Clinton College continues its rise under Toland’s leadership, one thing is clear—her success isn’t just measured in wins and losses, but in the impact she has on the young women she leads. She’s more than a coach; she’s a mentor, a leader, and a woman of faith making her mark in HBCU basketball.

“I don’t want to get too caught up in the wins and losses,” she said. “Because I understand now that because I am aligned with God’s purpose and will for my life, those will come.”

They are coming fast and furious right now, and Toccara Toland doesn’t look to slow down any time soon.