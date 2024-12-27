HBCU to NFL: Jada Byers ready to turn his dream into reality

Virginia Union University’s Jada Byers is no ordinary athlete. With his sights set on the NFL, Byers reflects on the remarkable journey that took him from his hometown to breaking records at an HBCU, all while staying humble and focused on the future.

“I took three days of rest after the season,” Byers said, already preparing to take the next step toward the NFL. His drive to succeed is evident, fueled by an impressive HBCU football career where he set the Panthers’ all-time record for rushing yards (5,311) and touchdowns (70). This season alone, he shattered the single-game record with an eye-popping 324 rushing yards and six touchdowns against Bowie State.

Despite these accomplishments, Byers remains grounded. “To leave a legacy like that feels great, but it’s really not about me,” he said. “It’s about the kids looking up to me and believing they can be great at any level.”

Faith has been a cornerstone of Byers’ life and career. “Every day, I wake up and thank God,” he shared. “Everything I’ve been through—good and bad—is part of His plan. Even this interview is part of my journey.”

His journey hasn’t been without challenges. Byers opened up about his daughter’s illness during his time in HBCU football, an experience that strengthened his resolve. “If she can push through, so can I. If I gave up, it felt like I’d be letting her down,” he said. “That connection we have motivates me every day.”

Much of Byers’ success can be attributed to the mentorship and support he received at Virginia Union. He spoke highly of the guidance he received from his coaches, including head coach Alvin Parker and running backs coach Diego Ryland. “Coach Parker gave me the opportunity to shine, and I ran with it,” he said. “Coach Ryland taught me how to be a man. I could call him anytime—3 a.m., midnight—and he’d be there to talk.”

When asked about his mindset heading into NFL preparation, Byers kept it simple. “Just be you,” he said. “Don’t try to change yourself for anyone. If they give me a chance, I’ll give them everything I’ve got.”

Byers also highlighted the role his community played in shaping him. “I want to give my community something because they gave me so much,” he said. “When I come back home, it’s special. The kids look up to me, and I want to make sure I’m giving them hope.”

As he prepares for the next chapter, Byers draws inspiration from his family, particularly his daughter. “My daughter motivates me every day,” he said. “I want her to see that her dad worked hard and never gave up.”

Jada Byers is more than just a record-breaking running back. He’s a testament to perseverance, humility, and faith. With his NFL dreams within reach, Byers’ story is one of resilience and inspiration—a legacy that will continue to motivate those who follow in his footsteps. “Just be you,” he repeated. “Trust the process and never stop working.”