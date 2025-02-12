CIAA runner-up makes coaching changes

ETTRICK, Va. – After a strong 2024 season that saw Virginia State claim the CIAA regular-season title before falling to Virginia Union in the championship game, head coach Dr. Henry Frazier III has announced a series of staff changes ahead of the 2025 campaign.



Leading the list of additions is Rahmann Lee, who will serve as the new offensive coordinator. Lee arrives from West Virginia State, where he helped guide an explosive offense that ranked among the nation’s top 25 in both rushing yards per game (194.7) and points per game (33.2). Under his leadership, WVSU produced four All-Mountain East Conference players. Before his tenure there, Lee made stops at ASA Miami, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and his alma mater, Glenville State, where he was a record-setting running back.

Virginia State has also made several internal promotions and adjustments to the coaching staff. Carlos Fields will add assistant head coach to his existing role as defensive coordinator. Fields, a former standout at Winston-Salem State and NFL linebacker, has been instrumental in shaping the Trojans’ defensive identity.

Carlos Fields is heading into his third season as Virginia State head coach. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)





On the offensive side, Kris Wilson has been named run game coordinator, while Jerome Jeter will take over as pass game coordinator. Bryce Bradley will oversee the defensive pass game, ensuring the Trojans continue their dominance in the secondary.

Additionally, Ariella Ellis has been appointed pro liaison, a key role in assisting players with professional opportunities at the next level.

With these changes in place, Virginia State looks to build upon last season’s success and take the next step toward reclaiming the CIAA championship in 2025.