Super Bowl winner leaves HBCU power for fledgling D1 program

Na’Shan Goddard, a Super Bowl winner and key figure in South Carolina State’s offensive success, is taking his championship experience from the HBCU ranks to a new Division I FCS school.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, Goddard spent the past eight seasons at S.C. State, helping the Bulldogs capture multiple Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) titles and the 2021 HBCU National Championship.

Goddard’s impact at S.C. State was undeniable. As the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach and NFL Pro-Liaison, he helped mold one of the top rushing attacks in FCS. In 2023, his unit ranked fifth nationally, averaging 220 rushing yards per game and eclipsing 2,600 yards for the season. Under his leadership, S.C. State claimed another MEAC title in 2024, finishing as runner-up in the Celebration Bowl against Jackson State. His ability to develop linemen into dominant forces in HBCU football made him one of the most respected coaches at the position.

Goddard has been a constant at South Carolina State.

Prior to his time at S.C. State, Goddard coached at Newberry College, where his offensive lines helped set multiple school records, including scoring, passing yards, and total offense. His ability to build strong, disciplined units was evident throughout his tenure.

A former standout at South Carolina under legendary coaches Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier, Goddard’s playing career took him from the SEC to the NFL, where he earned two Super Bowl rings. His experience at the highest levels of the game will now benefit West Georgia as it continues its transition into the Division I ranks.

Goddard’s departure is a loss for the HBCU runner-up, but his influence on the game continues to grow. His championship mindset, both at the HBCU and professional levels, will undoubtedly shape West Georgia’s offensive line for years to come.