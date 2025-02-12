HBCU Legacy Bowl allows Howard RB stage to impress scouts

Howard University running back Jarrett Hunter has been making moves on and off the field as the HBCU star prepares for the next chapter of his football career.



Hunter has been grinding in Durham at the Duke Sports Performance Institute, fine-tuning his skills ahead of the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The game, set for February in New Orleans, gives top HBCU prospects a platform to showcase their talents in front of professional scouts. For Hunter, it’s another opportunity to prove he belongs at the next level.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m grateful for the people who put that game together because a lot of HBCU guys don’t get a shot,” Hunter said. “I know I’m there for a reason, and I feel like one of the best guys there. I just gotta go out there and show that.”



The road to this moment has been paved with hard work, sacrifice, and focus. Hunter, who is represented by Empower Athlete Strategies, was a key part of Howard’s resurgence in recent years. When he arrived at the MEAC school, the Bison hadn’t seen much success in a long time. But along with his teammates, he helped change that narrative.



“When I first came in, we knew we had to change things around here,” Hunter said. “The culture kind of got used to just losing and being okay with it, but that wasn’t what we wanted to do. So, in our time there, we were able to get to two conference championships and leave something better than we found it.”

Hunter finished his Howard University career with a total of 2,705 yards and 22 touchdowns on 580 carries while being a part of a running back room that went three deep.

Jarrett Hunter is preparing for the NFL Draft with the HBCU Legacy Bowl at Duke Sports Institute. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





Jarrett Hunter’s versatility is banking on his versatility as a running back to set him apart. He’s not just a bruiser between the tackles—he’s got hands, too. The former basketball player credits his time on the hardwood for helping develop his skill set.

“A lot of the movements in basketball—crossovers, hand-eye coordination—helped me in football,” he said. “My hands out of the backfield, that’s one thing I pride myself on. I maybe had one fumble in my career. Protecting the ball and being able to catch is something I take seriously.”



As he gears up for the HBCU Legacy Bowl, Hunter has leaned on past teammates for guidance. Last year, former Howard University running back Ian Wheeler went through this same process before an impressive training camp with the Chicago Baers. Hunter has been picking his brain about what to expect.

“I was on him as soon as he got there,” Hunter said with a smile. “Just asking him how things worked, how the game is different, what the coaching is like.

Beyond the game itself, Hunter’s motivation runs deep. His family has been his rock, and he sees this journey as a way to give back to them.

“You can never repay your parents, but one way to try is by making them proud,” he said. “Getting my degree already did that, but how much more can I do? How much more can I show them I appreciate everything they did for me?”

As NFL teams evaluate prospects, Hunter hopes they’ll see more than just his ability on the field. He prides himself on being a team-first guy, a leader, and someone who genuinely cares about the people around him.



“I’m not a guy who says a lot, but any of my old teammates will tell you—I’m the guy who will talk to you outside the facility. I’m a guy you can count on,” Hunter said. “I bring energy when it’s the right time, and I’m just a real personal guy you can talk to.”

With the HBCU Legacy Bowl on the horizon, Hunter is locked in and ready to make the most of his opportunity.