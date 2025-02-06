Grambling State 2025 football schedule packed with big games

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 2025 football schedule which features six games in the state of Louisiana, five home games, three neutral site matchups, and one game where the HBCU hits the road versus an FBS powerhouse.



GSU opens the season in Columbus, Ohio versus the defending College Football National Champions Ohio State on Sept. 6. The Tigers return to the state of Louisiana for back-to-back home games at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. GSU’s home opener is set for Sept. 13 versus Kentucky State and East Texas A&M will the Tigers a visit on Sept. 20.



Grambling State closes the month of September in the Lone Star State when the Tigers face Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. That game is also the SWAC opener for GSU.



Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 11 when the Tigers welcome Texas Southern to town. On Oct. 18, the G-Men travel to Pine Bluff, Ark. to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff before heading out west to face Jackson State in the Inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic on Oct. 25 at Allegiant Stadium.

Grambling State opens the month of November with a pair of home games versus Alabama A&M on Nov. 1 and Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 8. The game versus BCU will be Senior Day for the Tigers.



On Nov. 15, GSU heads to Lorman, Miss. for a battle with Alcorn State.



The 52nd Bayou Classic versus Southern will be played on Nov. 29th at the Caesars Superdome



Information on season tickets will be announced at later date, but fans can stay updated by visiting gsutigers.com.

