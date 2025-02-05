SEC transfers headline HBCU recruiting class

The signing day haul for HBCU Alabama State includes two SEC transfers, including one from Alabama football.



Running back JR Gardner has signed with the HBCU after spending the last two season with Alabama football out of Gulf Shores High School in Gulf Shores, Ala. He played in three games as a reserve, totaling five yards on two rushes.



The other former SEC player is cornerback Alan Wright from Vanderbilt. The six foot, 185-pound Fayetteville, GA native played 24 games at corner and as a kick returner. During that time he recorded six tackles with a pick-six and three pass deflections. His brother, Michael, played quarterback at the school before transferring to Mississippi State and eventually, Northwestern State.

Alabama State’s 2024-2025 signing class is a well-balanced group with a strong emphasis on improving both sides of the line of scrimmage while also reinforcing key skill positions. The Hornets placed a priority on in-state talent, particularly from Alabama, while also dipping into Florida, Georgia, and other states for depth and experience.

On the defensive side, the SWAC HBCU made a concerted effort to strengthen its front seven, adding defensive linemen such as Christian Williams (Tallahassee, FL), Chris Boner (Selma, AL), Patrick Smith Jr. (Birmingham, AL), and Dezmon Thomas (Enterprise, AL). Linebacker depth was also a focus, with notable additions including Ricky Nichols (Mobile, AL), Azariel Todd (Webb, AL), and Jalil Lenore (Chicago, IL). The secondary received reinforcements with multiple defensive backs from Florida (Terrence Johnson Jr., Zamari Hall) and Georgia (Deontre Morris, Alan Wright).



Offensively, the Hornets secured key pieces at quarterback with Braylen Ragland (Memphis, TN) and Te’Sean Smoot (Springfield, OH). The offensive line gained size and versatility with the addition of Marvin Lee Jr. (Huntsville, AL) and Austin Candler (Jacksonville, FL). The running back group was bolstered by in-state products Devin Brown (Hurtsboro, AL), Karl Ligon (Prattville, AL), and Aydden Moody (Birmingham, AL).

Alabama State also tapped into the transfer portal, securing experienced talent from the SEC as well as other SWAC and FCS schools — even from the Division II ranks. This mix of young high school prospects and experienced college transfers gives the Hornets a well-rounded class capable of immediate impact and long-term development.