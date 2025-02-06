Newly hired HBCU HC signs trio from previous school on NSD

North Carolina A&T State University (NCAT) has announced its 2025 HBCU football National Signing Day (NSD) class under the leadership of first-year Aggie Head Coach Shawn Gibbs. Coach Gibbs has not only added some impressive players from the high school ranks and NCAA transfer portal but he’s brought over a trio of talent from his prior school, Division II HBCU Fort Valley State University. See the full NCAT 2025 National Signing Day list here.

Signees from Fort Valley:

Timothy Alderman

6-3, 215, Linebacker

Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County/Austin Peay

Alderman spent four seasons at Fort Valley State University under Shawn Gibbs (2020-23), appearing in 27 games at the defensive end position. He spent last season at Austin Peay. He played only four games at Austin Peay in 2024, but during his three years at FVSU, he made 107 tackles, 38 for loss for a total of 152 tackle yards lost. He also had 17 sacks during his time at FVSU. He earned first-team All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in 2022.

Kamari Blankumsee

5-10, 175, Defensive Back

Quitman, Ga./Brooks County/Fort Valley State

In two seasons and 20 games played at Fort Valley State University, Blankumsee made 62 tackles with six for loss. Blankumsee also intercepted five passes, including four during the 2023 season. He also finished his career at FVSU with 11 passes defended. As a freshman, he earned second-team All-SIAC in 2023.

Andrew Dorsey

6-3, 300, Offensive Lineman

Atlanta, Ga./Langston Hughes HS/Fort Valley State

Dorsey has two years of eligibility after transferring to A&T from FVSU. After last season, Dorsey earned a spot on the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) Football All-South Region team after blocking for the SIAC’s leading rusher. In addition, he and his offensive line teammates gave up the fewest sacks in the SIAC. He also earned first-team All-SIAC honors as a sophomore in 2024.