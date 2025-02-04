HBCU Football vs. Division I (FBS) 2025: Payouts

Several HBCU football programs are set to face Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams in 2025, securing substantial payouts that support their athletic programs.

A notable matchup includes Grambling State University traveling to Columbus, Ohio, to play against Ohio State University on September 6, 2025. This game marks the first-ever meeting between these two storied programs and Grambling State’s inaugural contest against a Big Ten Conference opponent.

Grambling State will receive a $1 million guarantee for this game, one of the largest payouts for an HBCU facing an FBS team in 2025. These financial agreements are vital for HBCUs, as they help fund scholarships, facility improvements, and other essential aspects of their athletic departments.

Other HBCUs have also scheduled games against FBS opponents in 2025. Arkansas-Pine Bluff will play Texas Tech for a $575,000 payout, Jackson State is set to face Southern Miss with a $375,000 guarantee, Prairie View A&M will take on Rice for $350,000, and Alabama State will compete against UAB for $345,000.



These “money games” are a common practice in Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) football, not just at HBCUs. They provide essential revenue for programs but often result in mismatched competitions due to disparities in resources and talent between FCS and FBS teams. While the financial benefits are significant, these games also raise concerns about player safety and the potential impact on team morale.

It’s important to note that while several games and their payouts have been confirmed, there are additional matchups involving HBCUs and Division I FBS teams for the 2025 season where financial details have not been publicly disclosed. The terms of these agreements can vary based on factors such as the opponent’s profile, anticipated game attendance, and television rights.

While games against Division I FBS opponents offer critical financial support to HBCUs, they also present challenges that require careful consideration. The ongoing dialogue surrounding these matchups reflects the reality of FCS programs — including the HBCU world.