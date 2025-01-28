Alcorn State 2025 football schedule features SEC matchup

LORMAN – Alcorn State University revealed its 2025 football schedule on Monday night, showcasing a competitive 12-game slate featuring a balanced mix of non-conference challenges and key Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) matchups. The Braves aim to build on their 2024 campaign, which ended with a 6-6 overall record and a 5-3 mark in SWAC play.

The season kicks off on Aug. 30 with a road game against Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Week 2 brings another away matchup, this time against Alabama A&M University in Huntsville on Sept. 6. The Braves then face their toughest non-conference test with a Sept. 13 visit to SEC powerhouse Mississippi State University in Starkville.

After a well-timed bye week, Alcorn State opens its SWAC schedule on the road, facing the University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff on Sept. 27. The Braves then return to Spinks-Casem Stadium in October for a two-game homestand. Prairie View A&M University visits on Oct. 4, followed by a non-conference clash with Lincoln University (CA) on Oct. 11.

A trip to Tallahassee, Florida, on Oct. 18 pits the Braves against Florida A&M University, while Mississippi Valley State University visits Lorman on Oct. 25 to close out the month.

November sees Alcorn State traveling to Houston on Nov. 1 to face Texas Southern University before hosting two pivotal SWAC rivals: Southern University on Nov. 8 and Grambling State University on Nov. 15. The season concludes with a highly anticipated rivalry game against Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, on Nov. 22.

With a challenging schedule and key games at home, Alcorn State is hoping to compete for SWAC supremacy in 2025.